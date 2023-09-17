"Novak Djokovic can fire at least 4 more Grand Slam titles" - Serena Williams's former coach

Serena Williams's former coach Rick Macci recently gave a forecast for how many Major titles Novak Djokovic will win by the end of his career.

Djokovic tied Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles won by a male or female player last week, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the championship match of the 2023 US Open.

Following this, tennis coach Rick Macci said that the Serb is still in the prime of his career. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the American revealed that he was asked to predict how many more Major titles the 36-year-old could win before he hung up the racket.

To which he responded that Djokovic could win at least four more Grand Slam tournaments if he stays healthy.

"Was asked how many more Slams can the @DjokerNole win. If the Rubber Band Man stays healthy which is the Master key to the Majors Front Door I feel the Serbian Sniper can fire at least Four More," Macci wrote.

The Belgrade native, meanwhile, will be eager to break the all-time record for most Grand Slam titles at next year's Australian Open — where he has kissed the trophy 10 times so far.

Novak Djokovic has won 12 Major titles after turning 30, the most in the Open era

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 Australian Open trophy

Novak Djokovic has shown no signs of stopping even at the age of 36. The Serb has turned back the clock time and again with his performances at the Majors. Quite remarkably, he has won a whopping 12 Major titles after turning 30 in May 2017.

The Serb's haul of triumphs at Grand Slam tournaments since his 30th birthday includes four Australian Open, four Wimbledon, two French Open and two US Open titles.

23-time Major winner Serena Williams, meanwhile, ranks second in terms of most Major titles won after the age of 30. The American won 10 Grand Slam titles after her 30th birthday.

Rafael Nadal, for his part, has won eight Grand Slam titles after surpassing that age. The 22-time Major winner's most recent triumph at a Grand Slam tournament came last year when he triumphed at the French Open for the 14th time in his career.

Roger Federer and Rod Laver round out the top five list of players with four Grand Slam tournament victories each.

