"He can win another 10 Slams, but his reputation is in shreds and will never recover" - Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic court hearing drama

Novak Djokovic's court hearing against the Australian Department of Home Affairs has generated a furore on social media, with Twitter users largely criticizing the Serb over how he acted leading up to the entire fiasco.
Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, had initially flown into Melbourne with a medical exemption granted by the Victorian government. The Australian Border Force then apprehended Djokovic before finding that the Serb didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated." Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the federal government, prompting the World No. 1's laywers to file for a court hearing against the decision, which came out in his favor earlier on Monday.
Social media users, however, were irked by things that came to light during Djokovic's virtual court case. Not only did Djokovic confirm that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 in an interview with Australia's Department of Home Affairs, he also disclosed that he was COVID-19 positive between December 16-22.
While fans had strong opinions regarding Djokovic's revelation, they also put their heads together about several other topics concerning the Serb. We will be unpacking some of the most resourceful tweets that have emerged on the micro-blogging site below.
Ben Rothenberg, a journalist for the New York Times, kick-started the discourse surrounding Djokovic having been spotted attending several public events between December 16-22 - when he was COVID-19 positive.
Djokovic made sporadic public appearances from December 16-22, attending a ceremony organized by the Serbian Post, a panel discussion at his academy in Belgrade and an award ceremony to crown upcoming Serbian tennis players at his academy in Belgrade.
In response to his main tweet, a Twitter user named Jon Kennaugh took umbrage at the Serb for possibly having endangered kids with the virus. Kennaugh also compared Novak Djokovic to the notorious Margaret Court while asserting that even though he is arguably the GOAT of men's tennis, he is far from being one of the most respected athletes after the controversy.
"He can play as many Slams as he wants. He can win another 10. But after this, his reputation is in shreds and will never recover. The Margaret Court of men's tennis - a record-breaking pariah," the fan wrote in reply to Ben Rothenberg.
"Reckless and irresponsible" - Novak Djokovic blasted on Twitter
A tennis fan named Vansh claimed that even though the Australian Border Force had wrongly detained Djokovic, the Serb was not a saint for attending public events despite possibly having COVID-19 back in December.
Nikhila, another prominent journalist, also joined the wave of criticism as she claimed the Serb was "reckless" and "irresponsible."
Another fan named Reva asserted that the fiasco would've been altogether avoided if Djokovic had not been against vaccinations.
A fan named Lavanya, however, believes that Djokovic might have lied under oath so that he could enter Melbourne, and the fact that he had COVID-19 between December 16-22 might not be true.
A Twitter user going by the name 'Reservoir Duck' insisted that Djokovic should leave Australia after there was violence in Melbourne following the Serb's court hearing.
Other Twitter users were a little less harsh on Djokovic after he won his court hearing. Tennis coach Mark Petchey asserted tongue-in-cheek that the Serb managing to reverse his visa cancelation was his best comeback yet, not his 2019 Wimbledon final triumph or his 2011 US Open semifinal victory.
A journalist going by 'Full Dissident' didn't put the blame on Djokovic for the fiasco but proceeded to call out the farcical operations of Tennis Australia instead.
Also ReadArticle Continues below