"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the same quarter is a big yes please" - Tennis fans thrilled by prospect of blockbuster QF in Monte-Carlo

The draw for the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters was released on Friday, throwing up a number of exciting scenarios. The tastiest possibility is, without a doubt, the potential quarter-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The World No. 1, returning to action following his quarter-final exit in Dubai in February, will square off against either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Marcos Giron in his opener. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will lock horns with either Sebastian Korda or Botic Van de Zandschlup in the second round.

If the seeds hold, the Serb is expected to face off against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, before a potential blockbuster encounter with Carlos Alcaraz. If the two do make it through their respective sections, they will lock horns for the first time on the ATP tour.

Twitter, as always, was in a frenzy, with fans proclaiming that a match between Djokovic and Alcaraz would provide guaranteed entertainment.

"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the same quarter in Monte Carlo is a big YES PLEASE," one account tweeted.

"Djokovic vs Alcaraz could be fireworks. Especially considering just how special that Nadal vs Alcaraz showdown was. Took Rafa everything he had & near enough every weapon in his extensive armory (those clutch volleys) just to tame the beast. And he broke himself doing it!" another fan tweeted.

Interestingly, it was Djokovic's chances that most fans were worried about. While Alcaraz is on a dream run, having won 18 matches (2 losses) so far this year, the 34-year-old Serb is sorely lacking in match practice (2 wins and 1 loss).

More than a few users on Twitter doubted whether the Serb could even make it far enough to set up a match with Alcaraz, especially considering he lost to Dan Evans in the third round last year.

"Will just say that I’m more confident about Miami Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz getting to the Monte Carlo QF than I am about World #1 Novak Djokovic getting there. Really hope we get that match a week from today! Give it to us, tennis gods," one fan wrote.

Vansh🇺🇦 @vanshv2k Will just say that I’m more confident about Miami Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz getting to the Monte Carlo QF than I am about World #1 Novak Djokovic getting there. Really hope we get that match a week from today! Give it to us, tennis gods Will just say that I’m more confident about Miami Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz getting to the Monte Carlo QF than I am about World #1 Novak Djokovic getting there. Really hope we get that match a week from today! Give it to us, tennis gods 🙏

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Here for the scenes when the potential Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match ends up being a Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda one. Here for the scenes when the potential Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match ends up being a Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda one.

"Novak’s half of the Monte Carlo draw is like a welcoming party with all the top players waiting to greet him! Not an easy draw by the looks of it… Alcaraz, Hubi, Ruud, Norrie, RBA, Fritz all waiting in Novak’s half!" another account posted.

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet Novak’s half of the Monte Carlo draw is like a welcoming party with all the top players waiting to greet him! Novak’s half of the Monte Carlo draw is like a welcoming party with all the top players waiting to greet him! 😱

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet Not an easy draw by the looks of it… Alcaraz, Hubi, Ruud, Norrie, RBA.Fritz all waiting in Novak’s half! Not an easy draw by the looks of it… Alcaraz, Hubi, Ruud, Norrie, RBA.Fritz all waiting in Novak’s half!

Novak Djokovic is on the hunt for his third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his third title at the Monte-Carlo Masters

The Monte-Carlo Masters has been a rather happy hunting ground for Novak Djokovic in the past. The Serb is a two-time champion at the ATP 1000 event, having won the 2013 and 2015 editions with victories over Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych respectively.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has finished runner-up twice, losing to Nadal in 2009 and 2012. A title triumph this year will pull the World No. 1 level with Thomas Muster, Bjorn Borg and Ilie Nastase for the second-most trophies at the tournament. The all-time record is currently held by Nadal, who has 11 titles to his name.

Edited by Arvind Sriram