The tennis world was blown away by an unexpected crossover when Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Grigor Dimitrov were picked to launch the Qatar Open 2025 in a Middle Eastern setting on Sunday. The players donned traditional Arab outfits and participated in a camel-mounted tennis session, attracting admiration from tennis fans worldwide.

The launch event took place in the Arabian Peninsula, a beautiful desert that acted as a stunning backdrop for this extraordinary meet. The Spanish star, Carlos Alcaraz, and the tennis great, Novak Djokovic looked regal in their traditional Middle Eastern attires.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov also joined in on the fun as they exchanged shots while seated on camels. All four players thoroughly seemed to enjoy the unconventional setting, combining their love for tennis with an appreciation for the region’s traditions.

A video posted by Qatar Tennis on their Instagram story shows all the players riding camels like pros followed by a montage of them rallying on the desert court.

The launch event served as a refreshing break for the players as they got time to bond with other players on the tour outside the competitive court settings.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz likely to meet again at the Qatar Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

With many top players participating in the Qatar Open 2025, it is gearing up to be an electrifying tournament. The potential quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could be the highlight of the tournament, exciting tennis fans worldwide.

Both the players recently faced each other in the Australian Open quarterfinals, which turned out to be an absolute blockbuster, wherein Djokovic took the edge over Alcaraz by a narrow margin across four sets despite being injured. Fans are excited to see if Alcaraz can turn the tables over in the potential quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic is coming back from his hamstring injury and is set to begin his campaign against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist on February 18. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is making his debut at the event and will face the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in his first-round match on the opening day of the tournament which is February 17, setting the stage for an exciting battle of generations.

The Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry is famous for historic matches that will be remembered for generations to come, like the 2023 Wimbledon Final, and the Final of the 2024 Paris Olympics where Alcaraz and Djokovic won respectively. The Serbian great leads their head-to-head record with a score of 5-3. Their contrasting styles—Djokovic’s defensive brilliance against Alcaraz’s aggressive flair—promise another enthralling chapter in their budding rivalry.

Novak Djokovic has added a unique twist to his Qatar Open participation as he will team up with the 41-year-old veteran, Fernando Verdasco in the final ATP event of his career. The duo will take on Alexander Bublik and Karen Khachanov in the opening round on February 17.

As fans hope for this clash to happen, the tournament promises to deliver a season rich in extraordinary skills, exciting matchups, and fiery passion.

