Novak Djokovic catches colleagues' attention after Miami Open progress in front of Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro

Novak Djokovic was lauded by his colleagues after he clinched a stellar fourth-round win against Lorenzo Musetti with Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro in the stands at the Miami Open. He defeated the young Italian in straight sets, as he showcased a delightful performance with his contemporaries as witnesses.

The 37-year-old has won the ongoing ATP 1000 tournament six times in his career and is only three wins away from his 100th men's singles title. Djokovic dominated Musetti as he won six straight games to win the first set 6-2 and went 3-0 up in the second set. In the post-match interview, he expressed his gratitude towards the tennis legends for showing up to his match.

"I was starstruck! It was amazing to see first DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and a rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box. It was amazing, it was [the] first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming and Serena, that was a surprise. I didn't know."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also shared a post on Instagram to thank Serena and del Porto on Wednesday.

Tennis star Reilly Opelka and compatriot Hamad Medjedovic, who competed in the ongoing 2025 Miami Open, reacted to Djokovic's Instagram post.

Medjedovic wrote in a comment,

"🐐"

Opelka commented,

"Vintage 🐐"

@hamadmedjedovic and @reillyopelka on @djokernole's post on Instagram

After his win against Musetti, Novak Djokovic also admitted to asking for feedback from Serena Williams during his match.

Serena Williams gives feedback on Novak Djokovic's shot during the match

Novak Djokovic asks for input from tennis star Serena Williams- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic shared that 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams gave feedback on one of his passing shots that he played during the second set of his match against Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday.

Djokovic said in the post-match interview,

"Actually, when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her whether it was okay. She kind of said, 'Yeah, it was fine'. If Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards. So yeah, great to have them."

He will be facing American Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals, who is having a dream run in the tournament so far after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils consecutively in his last two rounds. He will be looking to clinch his third ATP title as the Hard Rock Stadium gears up for a blockbuster clash on Wednesday.

