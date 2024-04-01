Novak Djokovic celebrates Easter with wife Jelena and kids Stefan and Tara

Novak Djokovic celebrated Easter this year with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The Serb also wished his fans all over the world.

Djokovic recently withdrew from the Miami Open to spend time with his family ahead of the clay season. The Serb said that he was balancing his personal and professional life at this stage of his life and expressed his desire to spend time with his family before coming back to court for a hectic schedule.

The 36-year-old has had a relatively quiet 2024 season by his high standards, failing to capture even a single title yet. The Serb kicked off his 2024 at the United Cup where he led Team Serbia. However, their run was ended in the quarterfinals by Team Australia.

The World No. 1 then competed at his strongest Major, the Australian Open as the first seed. The Serb cruised through the initial rounds but was stunned by the eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He then returned to the Indian Wells Masters after a five-year hiatus and faced yet another upset as he was defeated by the young Italian Luca Nardi in the third round.

The Serb is making some changes in his team as he prepares for the upcoming clay season which will be followed by the Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. The 24-time Major champion recently split with his long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic as well.

The World No. 1, known to be a family man, spent time with his family — wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara on the joyous occasion of Easter. He took to Instagram to share a family selfie where the Serb wished his fans all over the world a Happy Easter.

Novak Djokovic to defend 2315 points in the upcoming clay season

After a disappointing start to the season, Novak Djokovic will look to shake things off and shift his focus towards the upcoming clay season. The Serb will be defending 2,315 points in the clay season, the majority of which was won at the French Open.

Though the Serb suffered early exits at the Monte Carlo Masters and Srpska Open last year, withdrew from the Madrid Masters, and had a decent quarterfinal run at the Rome Open, he more than made up for it with a stellar performance at the Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic is on the entry list of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters and will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

