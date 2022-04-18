"Novak Djokovic is most certainly the favourite to win in Belgrade" - Andrey Rublev

Ahead of his tournament opener at the Serbia Open in Belgrade, Andrey Rublev has said that top seed Novak Djokovic is expected to triumph at his home tournament.

The 24-year-old Russian is slated to open his campaign at the ATP 250 claycourt event on Wednesday against either Henri Laaksonen or Jiri Lehecka. Meanwhile, top seed Novak Djokovic will also play his first match of the tournament on Wednesday against either Hamad Mededovic or Laslo Djere.

At his pre-match press conference, Rublev spoke about the World No. 1's title credentials as he expects to enjoy some 'fantastic tennis' in the Serbian capital.

“It is still a little too early to tell, but Novak Djokovic is most certainly the favourite to win in Belgrade. He will give his all in front of his home crowd. There is no doubt that in the next six days we will enjoy the fantastic tennis on Dorcol, but also on many accompanying facilities," Rublev said.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 season so far

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Novak Djokovic has had an unremarkable 2022 campaign thus far. He was unable to defend his title at the Australian Open, as he was sent back from the country due to the visa controversy. In the Serb's absence, Rafael Nadal triumphed for the second time in Melbourne to become the first player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles, breaking a deadlock with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic eventually started his season in Dubai, but the defending champion crashed out in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets to Czech journeyman Jiri Vesely. Djokovic missed the Sunshine Double due to his unvaccinated status and started his claycourt season in Monte-Carlo. The two-time winner was then upset by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his Monte-Carlo opener.

The moment Stunning the Monaco establishment 🤴The moment @alexdavidovich1 secured the biggest win of his career against 2x #RolexMCMasters champ Djokovic! Stunning the Monaco establishment 🤴The moment @alexdavidovich1 secured the biggest win of his career against 2x #RolexMCMasters champ Djokovic! https://t.co/fdXvA55g6o

Making his sixth visit to the the Serbia Open, the top-seeded Djokovic could face compatriot Laslo Djere in his tournament opener before a potential blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Dominic Thiem. The Austrian has not played competitively in an ATP event since Mallorca last summer, where he suffered a wrist injury.

Djokovic could meet Karen Khachanov or Filip Krajinovic in the last four before a possible title showdown with the in-form Rublev or Aslan Karatsev. In their only meeting on tour at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin last year, Djokovic beat Rublev in straight sets in the round robin stage.

It remains to be seen if the World No. 1 gets his campaign up and running by clinching the Belgrade title ahead of his Roland Garros title defense later this summer.

