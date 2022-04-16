Serbia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final

Following a shock second-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic will head to Belgrade to compete in the Serbia Open. The Serb won the competition in 2009 and 2011 and is the favorite to triumph for a third time.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at Djokovic's projected path to the final in Belgrade.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Ostali srpski teniseri: Đere - Međedović, Kecmanović - Gaske, Krajinović - Gofen, Lajović - kvalifikant Ostali srpski teniseri: Đere - Međedović, Kecmanović - Gaske, Krajinović - Gofen, Lajović - kvalifikant 🇷🇸🇷🇸🇷🇸 https://t.co/RXDAYYSRUf

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd-round opponent - Laslo Djere

The World No. 1 has received a bye to the second round by virtue of being the top seed. His second-round opponent will likely be fellow Serb Laslo Djere.

Djokovic has not played a lot this year but should be able to take out Djere in what will be the very first meeting between the two .

Novak Djokovic's likely quarter-final opponent - Dominic Thiem / Miomir Kecmanovic

Djokovic could face either Dominic Thiem or Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals. The latter is in decent form, having reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

Thiem will be playing his first match on the ATP tour since June 2021 but clay is his favorite surface and he will hope to hit the ground running. Thiem will open against John Millman, before a potential clash with Kecmanovic.

Novak Djokovic's likely semi-final opponent - Karen Khachanov

Third seed Karen Khachanov will most likely be Djokovic's opponent in the final four.

The Russian does not have the best record on clay but he has a rather straightforward draw and should make the semifinals.

Djokovic beat Khachanov when they met at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and also got the better of him in their only claycourt meeting so far at Roland Garros in 2020.

Novak Djokovic's likely opponent in the final - Andrey Rublev

If the seeds hold, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic will meet in the final of the Serbia Open. The Russian has produced some good tennis lately and it took a brilliant performance from Jannik Sinner to eliminate him from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic beat Rublev in their only previous meeting at the ATP Finals.

