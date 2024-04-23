Novak Djokovic clarifies his coaching situation a few weeks into his collaboration with Nenad Zimonjic

Novak Djokovic recently discussed his partnership with Nenad Zimonjic. The Serb said that he hasn’t reached a decision yet and is weighing in on a couple of options.

In March this year, Djokovic announced his separation from Goran Ivanisevic – his coach of almost five years. A few days after the split, the World No. 1 was spotted training with former Serbian Davis Cup captain Zimonjic.

The duo then officially teamed up at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals.

"Basically, we don't have any kind of commitment. It's based on the relationship that already exists for many years," he said during one of his press conferences in Monte-Carlo.

Clarifying his current coaching arrangement amid his partnership with Zimonjic, the Serb said:

"I’m considering whether I should or shouldn’t have the coach; I'm considering different things," he during his press conference at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024.

Djokovic added that he had a positive few weeks with Zimonjic, and might also consider extending the partnership.

"But I had a really good time with Nenad Zimonjic as my coach in the last three weeks. So you know, we are talking about continuing and seeing – let’s see," he added.

"I’m going to make the decision in the next period. I’m not rushing."

Novak Djokovic: "I'm at the stage of my career where I can afford to think if having no coach is also an option"

The Serb's yet to win a title in 2024, having fallen short at Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, and Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed several successful collaborations throughout his career. Apart from his long-term partnerships with Marian Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic, he also teamed up with Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

Highlighting the importance of having a good coaching team, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said:

"I feel, playing professional tennis for over 20 years and having a lot of different teams and coaches, it’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having a quality coach and a quality team," he said in the aforementioned press conference.

"Fitness coach, physio, mental coach – I think it’s all important because it creates a formula for success and it helps you perform better, train better, recover better - stay on the top for as long as you possibly can," the World No. 1 continued.

However, given the career he has scripted, and the experience he therefore has, the Serb noted that he could afford not having a coach during his twilight years as a professional.

"But I think I’m also at the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think if having no coach is also an option, but let’s see. I’m gonna make my decision soon," he said.

After yet another title-less campaign in Monte-Carlo, Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ongoing Madrid Open. He is expected to resume his run at the Italian Open (May 6 to 19).

