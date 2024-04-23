Novak Djokovic recently opened up about his title-less 2024 campaign and claimed that he wishes to find his peak form at the French Open.

Djokovic had a phenomenal run in 2023, which saw him add three Major titles to his already rich resume. Doing so, he surpassed Rafael Nadal (22) and Serena Williams (23) to become the most successful Grand Slam champion in the Open Era. The Serb also won four other titles during his campaign last year.

Novak Djokovic’s achievements were recognized during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards. The Serb clinched a record fifth Sportsman of the Year honor at the event.

His 2024 season, however, has been a different story. He’s yet to win a title, having fallen short at the Australian Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Serb addressed his less-than-ideal performances during his Laureus World Sports Awards press conference.

"This year has been a bit different for me - the start," Novak Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 said that he is “still finding” his best tennis, adding that he is hoping to regain his footing ahead of the French Open (May 26-June 9).

"(I’m) still finding the best level of tennis and hopefully that can come in Roland Garros," he added.

Djokovic, the only man to achieve the triple Career Grand Slam feat, will break his own record if he wins his fourth French Open this year. He will also become the only tennis player across eras to have won 25 Majors.

"I'm preparing myself to be ready" - Novak Djokovic on prioritizing Grand Slams, Paris Olympics amid Madrid Open 2024 withdrawal

The Serb pictured at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid

While Novak Djokovic attended the Laureus Awards in the Spanish capital on Monday, April 22, he won’t be in action at this week’s Madrid Open.

Just days after his semifinal loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serb announced his withdrawal from the ongoing tournament.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Madrid tournament this year, hopefully next year. You know, I’m still young; I have a lot of time ahead of me," he said, smiling, in the aforementioned press conference.

He explained that he is resting and preparing to go all out during the three remaining Grand Slams, and the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

"But I’m preparing myself, my body to be ready for – particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games, US Open – that’s the block that is most important block of the tournaments of the year for me," he said.

The 36-year-old added that he intends to compete at the Italian Open (May 6-19) before his French Open title defense.

"I am intending on playing in Rome, so I hope I can be there, I can play, get myself ready," the six-time Italian Open champion said.

