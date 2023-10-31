In response to an interactive video featuring Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, tennis fans have drawn a variety of conclusions about the nature of their conversation.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were seen having an intense discussion while working out in the gym ahead of their respective matches at the 2023 Paris Masters in Bercy.

In a video clip released by Tennis TV, the 20-year-old Alcaraz was seen peddling away on a cycling bike as the Serb discussed something with the Spaniard. The top two seeds have also been practicing together for the last couple of days in preparation for their run at the last ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

Before the Paris Masters tournament, Novak Djokovic was away from the tour for eight weeks following his historic 24th Grand Slam victory at the US Open. He did, however, represent his country in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Davis Cup on September 15.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, was forced to pull out of the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel owing to his hip Flexor injury after his exit in the round of 16 at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. He lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in three sets: 7-5, 2-6, 4-6.

Twitter was flooded with tennis fans' responses to the Djokovic-Alcaraz video, and many of them made for entertaining reading. Like Nadal and Federer, one fan imagined that Djokovic had decided to become best friends with Carlos Alcaraz.

"Those guys are chatting A LOT in Paris. Novak’s clearly decided that since the other two goats are best buds he’s going to be best buds with the next goat."

The 24-time Grand Slam winner must be boasting about his tennis achievements and recent appearances at golf, rugby, and football honors, commented another user.

"Hey Carlos look I was one of very few that actually took on the establishment and now look, I'm part of the Ryder Cup Team, guest at Rugby World Cup, speaker at prestigious Football awards. The moral Charlie? Always stay true to yourself brother".

Another user thought Djokovic discussed Candy Corn’s refreshing vanilla flavour.

“I’m telling you, Candy Corn is legit. Everyone hates it, and no one wants it in their bag, but that honey butter vanilla taste is refreshing".

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Tomas Etcheverry at the 2023 Paris Masters

Djokovic at Paris Masters 2023

Top seed Djokovic will take on Argentinian Tomas Marcos Etcheverry in the round of 32 of the ATP 1000 Masters event on Wednesday, November 1.

The 24-year-old defeated Djokovic’s countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets (6-4, 6-7 (8), 4-6) in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters to advance to the second round.

Both players have faced each other only once on the ATP Tour, with Djokovic leading head-to-head 1-0.

They met at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome earlier this year, where the Serb outclassed Tomas Etcheverry in the first round in straight sets with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-2.

