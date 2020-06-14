Novak Djokovic could have completed the Calendar Slam in 2020, says Goran Ivanisevic

In a recent interview, Ivanisevic said that he believed Novak Djokovic had the chance to win all 4 Slams this year.

Ivanisevic also likened receiving an invite to coach Djokovic to receiving a call to coach Real Madrid.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic joined forces with Goran Ivanisevic in the middle of Wimbledon last year. Ivanisevic, one of Djokovic's heroes growing up in the Balkan region, led the Serb to success at SW19, as well as trophies in Tokyo and at the Paris indoor Masters later that year, before putting together a triumphant run in Melbourne at Australian Open 2020.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera Balkans, Ivanisevic spoke about his relationship with Novak Djokovic and how the World no. 1 has been robbed of the chance to complete coveted calendar Grand Slam by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Croat said:

"Not that he had a chance (due to the pandemic), but he will realize it. I sincerely hope that this Corona will disappear. He brought his body to a level when it is difficult for him to match, and his tennis in all segments was great. I think he was he was the only one who could win a calendar Grand Slam. This, in my opinion, was that year."

Ivanisevic further added that Roland Garros would have been a huge challenge, even if Novak Djokovic as in peak form.

"The only problem is Roland Garros," Ivanisevic said. :Everyone is talking about Nadal, but I was more afraid of Dominic Thiem who is a more awkward tennis player. Nadal doesn't like to play against Novak Djokovic."

Offer to coach Novak Djokovic was like offer to coach Real Madrid: Ivanisevic

Ivanisevic with Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals

When asked about his initial reaction at being invited by Novak Djokovic to join his coaching staff, the Coratian likened the job offer to that of coaching Real Madrid - a comparison he has made in the past too. Ivanisevic said:

"It's like I'm a football coach and Real Madrid calls me. He moves immediately, and on foot if necessary. Novak Djokovic doesn't refuse. I'm used to living with pressure and it would be boring if everything was fine. What can Novak do? He is a person who constantly wants to progress. We are constantly talking and looking at how we can improve his game."

Ivanisevic was all praise for Novak Djokovic's work-ethic, but he also had complimentary words for both of the Serb's main rivals - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Describing their hunger to win, the Croat said: "That's why the three of them are where they are. Because they are not afraid to learn, they want to progress. They accept every suggestion. In that part it is very interesting and easy to work."

Opportunity to send message of unity to people of the region: Ivanisevic on Adria tour

Adria Tour Tennis

The Adria tour kicked off on Saturday, starting with its first leg in Belgrade. The tour, organised by Novak Djokovic, features four different tournaments to be played in four different locations across the Balkans region.

The event features Novak Djokovic himself along with the likes of Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. Ivanisevic, the tournament director of the Zadar (Croatia) leg of the tour, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to be able to send a message of unity to people across the Balkans region.

"We speak the same language, our mentality is the same, and we used to be one country," Ivanisevic said. "Now we are all scattered. But there is no room for hatred and jealousy in sports. There are a lot of footballers who play in the same clubs and support each other. Tennis is individual sport, but again it's nice to see when you come to one big tournament, twenty Balkans in the locker room, supporting each other, training."

"When playing a match, in those hours, everyone wants to win, but then they're friends again. The next day they train again, so this is a great thing and of course the sport is the only thing that can bring everything closer and unite, to put relations on a normal level, as they should otherwise be," the Croat further went on to say.