Novak Djokovic completes a whopping 7 years in total as a World No. 1

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic began his 364th week at the top of the charts on Monday. That amounts to a whopping total of seven years as a No. 1, considering that each year has 52 weeks.

The Serb recently returned to the top spot after Daniil Medvedev failed to make the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Russian is currently only 10 points behind Djokovic, but it would be difficult for him to topple the Serb any time soon as he will be on the sidelines due to his hernia surgery.

Novak Djokovic rose to No. 1 for the first time in July 2011 after winning his first Wimbledon title. Since then, there have been 540 weeks in the rankings.

Impressively, Djokovic has been in the top spot for 364 of those 540 weeks, which amounts to a staggering 67.4% of the time. This number will likely increase in the coming weeks, given Medvedev will not be able to earn any points.

While there are doubts regarding Djokovic's participation in a few tournaments later this year due to his unvaccinated status, the next few months should be smooth sailing for the Serb.

Most upcoming clay events do not mandatorily require a player to be vaccinated, which is why Djokovic will lead the field at the Monte-Carlo Masters from April 10. Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, and Daniil Medvedev will be missing in action, thus offering the 34-year-old a greater chance to gain more ranking points and extend his lead at the top.

The Serb will also compete at the Serbia Open following his stint on the French Riviera. Djokovic finished as a semifinalist at his home event last year and will be looking to go a couple of steps further this time around.

Novak Djokovic is mathematically guaranteed to remain World No. 1 in April

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)



Medvedev 790

Djokovic 3530

Zverev 2160

Nadal 2860

Tsitsipas 3355 Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)Medvedev 790Djokovic 3530Zverev 2160Nadal 2860Tsitsipas 3355 https://t.co/v45eXk9UqI

Novak Djokovic lost in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021 and, according to the ranking rules, will defend 90 points from that campaign. The Serb is also defending 90 points at the Serbia Open, courtesy of his semi-final exit from the 2021 edition.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev will not feature on tour for at least a month after his surgery. He stands to lose 180 points from the Monte-Carlo Masters and a further 150 points from the Barcelona Open.

As such, even if the Serb fails to win a match in April, he will remain World No. 1 until the beginning of the following month.

