"I will be missing my NoleFam in China" - Novak Djokovic confirms withdrawal from Shanghai Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic recently confirmed that he will be skipping the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The Serb won his fourth US Open crown last week, claiming a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, which is more than any player in the Open Era. He also equaled Margaret Court's record for the number of Majors in tennis history.

The World No. 1 stated that he will not be able to compete at the Shanghai Masters, which will start on October 2. However, he added that he would try to play in China in the future.

"Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China," Djokovic said.

"I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you again," he added.

Novak Djokovic most recently represented Serbia in the group stage of the Davis Cup Final in Valencia. He played Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his nation's tie against Spain and won 6-3, 6-4 to confirm their spot in the quarterfinals.

The Serb also played the doubles match in Serbia's tie against the Czech Republic, partnering Nikola Cacic. However, they lost 7-5, 6-7(7) [10-3] to Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

Novak Djokovic won the Shanghai Masters four times

Novak Djokovic with the US Open Trophy

Novak Djokovic won the Shanghai Masters four times throughout his illustrious career, being the tournament's most successful competitor.

His first triumph at the Masters 1000 competition came in 2012 when he beat Andy Murray 5-7, 7-6(11), 6-3 in the final. He successfully defended his title in 2013 by beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the title clash.

The Serb won his third title in Shanghai in 2014 without dropping a single set. He beat Martin Klizan, Feliciano Lopez, Bernard Tomic and Andy Murray before triumphing 6-2, 6-4 over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

The 36-year-old's fourth and final title at the Shanghai Masters to date came in 2018, defeating Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4 in the title clash. This was the second time he did not drop a single set en route to victory at the Masters 1000 tournament.

He last appeared in Shanghai in 2019 and reached the quarterfinals without dropping a set. He was eliminated by Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis