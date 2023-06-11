Novak Djokovic has congratulated Dino Prizmic for his impressive victory at the 2023 French Open boys’ singles event.

Prizmic, who is only 17 years old, defeated Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to claim his first juniors Grand Slam title.

Prizmic is the first Croatian player to win the Roland Garros boys’ singles title since Marin Cilic in 2005. He has won six ITF World Tennis Tour titles this year (including Roland Garros) with a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 293, which he achieved on 29 May 2023.

Djokovic praised Prizmic’s performance on Instagram on June 11. He shared the official post from the Roland Garros account and captioned it - “Cestitke Dino”, which translates to Congratulations Dino.

Djokovic is known for his generosity and sportsmanship towards young and upcoming players. He often mentors and encourages them to pursue their dreams and goals.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz laud Iga Swiatek for her French Open triumph

Iga Swiatek won the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek received congratulatory messages from Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz after she won the women's singles championship at the 2023 French Open.

Swiatek had a strong start to the match, having won all her previous sets in the tournament. She won the first set 6-2 but Muchova fought back and took the second set 7-5 to force a decider.

Swiatek prevailed in the final set 6-4 despite Muchova's opportunities. She claimed her fourth Grand Slam trophy and became the first woman to defend her title at the French Open since Justine Henin did so in 2007.

The Pole posted a picture of herself holding the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on Instagram, which drew reactions from several people, including the 22-time Major champion and Alcaraz.

The Serb commented "Congratulations Iga" along with a few emojis on the 22-year-old's image while Alcaraz wrote:

"Congratulations Iga! Amazing Job."

The comments section of Iga Swiatek's Instagram post

Djokovic and Alcaraz met in the semifinals of the French Open. The Serb won the first set 6-3 but the Spaniard bounced back and won the second set 7-5.

However, Alcaraz started to suffer from cramps and could not keep up with the 36-year-old physically. The Serb dominated the next two sets 6-1, 6-1, and advanced to his 34th Grand Slam final.

The Serb will face Casper Ruud, who made it to the final of the French Open for two consecutive years.

They will play each other for the fifth time, with the veteran having won all their previous matches. Their most recent encounter was in the summit clash of the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, where the senior triumphed 7-5, 6-3.

