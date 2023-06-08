Novak Djokovic congratulates Nikola Jokic on historic triple-double in NBA Finals

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic congratulated his compatriot and NBA star Nikola Jokic on his historic achievement. Jokic's name is once again inscribed in the NBA record books after his dominant performance in the Denver Nuggets' 109-94 Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday (June 7) night. The two-time MVP finished the game with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history.

Jokic's performance on Wednesday was his third 30-20-10 playoff game of his incredible postseason run. The other two occasions occurred in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers (30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists) and Game 6 of the conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns (32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists).

The Serb not only created individual history, but he also joined Jamal Murray in making team history by becoming the first teammates to record a triple-double in an NBA Finals game. Murray torched the Heat throughout the game, scoring 34 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Following this, Djokovic took to his Instagram stories to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the 28-year-old, writing:

"Idemo." (Here we go).

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic exchange words of admiration

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Four

Speaking to the Tennis Channel during the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic stated that Nikola Jokic is, in his opinion, the best basketball player in the world. He added that Jokic is Serbia's pride and that he should soon receive his first Championship Ring.

"I don’t think anyone can do what he is doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world. I cheer for him greatly. He’s an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia. We are so proud of him and hope he can win his first championship ring soon," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that he hopes to watch Jokic play live one day.

"I’m a basketball fan, Serbia is a basketball nation. We pride ourselves that we are quite good at basketball. But we never had someone as successful in NBA as he is. So kudos to him. Hopefully, I can watch him play live one day," he continued.

Nikola Jokic also expressed admiration for Novak Djokovic in a press conference, saying that the 36-year-old is someone he admires and aspires to be like.

"He’s really an idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court, but in the things his foundation is doing. He is the guy you can look up to, I want to be like him. He's doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything," Jokic said.

Poll : 0 votes