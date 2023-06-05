Tennis legend Novak Djokovic praised Serbia’s national basketball team, which won the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023 in Vienna, Austria, on June 4.

The Serbian team maintained their supremacy in 3x3 basketball by clinching their sixth world title in eight editions, edging USA 21-19 in a nail-biting final.

Djokovic shared a picture of the Serbian men's team celebrating their victory on his Instagram.

"Sampioniii (Champions)", Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic is currently playing in the 2023 French Open, where he reached the quarterfinals for a record 17th time by beating Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday. He is aiming to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and surpass his rival, Rafael Nadal (22 Grand Slams). He will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on June 6.

Novak Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal to record most QF appearances in French Open history

Novak Djokovic has made history by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for a record-breaking 17th time, surpassing the legendary Rafael Nadal.

The Serbian star showed his brilliance on June 4 as he defeated Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, on the Philippe-Chatrier Court.

The Tennis Podcast shared the remarkable achievement on social media, saying:

“Novak Djokovic is out on Philippe-Chatrier facing Juan Pablo Varillas. If he wins today, he’ll set a tournament record for most French Open QFs reached (via @ATPMediaInfo). Blows my mind that Djokovic could have more RG QFs on his resume than Nadal.”

Djokovic’s first French Open quarterfinal appearance came in 2006 and he repeated it in 2008 and 2010. Since then, he has reached the last eight every year. This beats Nadal’s impressive but now the second-best record of 16 Roland Garros quarterfinal appearances.

The Spaniard made it to the last eight from 2005 to 2008, from 2010 to 2015, and from 2017 to 2022. His record is followed by Swiss legend Roger Federer, who has 12 quarterfinal appearances in Paris.

The current World No. 3 has been in superb form throughout the 2023 French Open. This amazing feat not only shows his outstanding performance in this tournament but also reflects his durability and consistency.

He is yet to drop a set in the ongoing tournament. As the tournament advances, the tennis world will be keen to see if Djokovic can continue his excellent form. But he has already made his mark in the French Open history with this unparalleled achievement.

