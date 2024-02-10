Novak Djokovic congratulates Serbian long-distance runner Jovica Spajic on coming first in Yukon Arctic Ultra 300-mile race in Canada

Novak Djokovic recently congratulated ultrarunner runner Jovica Spajic on winning this year's foot race at the Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra in Canada.

The Yukon Arctic Ultra, considered by many to be the world's "coldest and toughest" race, is a multi-day marathon that begins in Yukon, Canada. Three competitions take place at the event: foot racing, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.

The race, categorized into 100, 300, and 450 miles, is conducted in the coldest parts of Canada, where temperatures often drop to as low as -50 degrees. In that regard, Spajic's achievement at this year's 300-mile foot race is quite exemplary; the Serb began the marathon last Sunday (February 4), taking five days to reach the finish line at Pelly Crossing on Friday (February 9).

A Serbian community named 'Dnevna doza Beograda' subsequently took to Instagram the same day to express happiness at Jovica Spajic coming first at the Yukon Arctic Ultra. Their post was reshared a few minutes later by Novak Djokovic on his Instagram stories.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram story

The 24-time Major winner's caption was quite fitting for the occasion; he typed out three clapping, hand-raising and trophy emojis, each.

The Instagram handle of Yukon Arctic Ultra also congratulated Spajic, asserting that the 35-year-old sported "a look of determination on his face" throughout the 300-mile race. Their caption read:

"The 2024 Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra 300 mile winner: Jovica Spajic! At the front of the foot discipline since the start of the race, never stopping for long, and always with a look of determination on his face, Jovica set out to achieve this race for his loved ones and for his country - We think he did them all proud, and with incredible speed! Put your hands together for a truly unique athlete."

Novak Djokovic also toughed it out in cold conditions this week in Italy

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Coincidentally, Novak Djokovic was also in a cold region this week as he had flown with his family to South Tyrol, Italy for a vacation. The Serb is currently taking some rest from his campaign in Australia, which ended unceremoniously as he failed to defend his Melbourne title.

Djokovic took to his Instagram stories on Saturday (February 10) to disclose to his fans that he had gone skiing in the Dolomite Mountains. He was admittedly proud of his skiing skills, writing in his caption:

"New Super G record of the World Cup ski slope."

The Serbinator went skiing in Italy (via his Instagram stories)

The 24-time Major winner will make his return to the ATP Tour at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters in March. He is a five-time titlist at the ATP 1000 tournament, having emerged victorious in the 2008, 2011 and 2014-16 editions.

