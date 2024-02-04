In pictures: Novak Djokovic enjoys vacation with his family in Italy

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted with his family in the South Tyrol province of North Italy.

Djokovic has had an unceremonious start to his 2024 ATP Tour season. The Serb felt discomfort in his elbow during Team Serbia's United Cup campaign, which ended when he lost in straight sets to Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old was far from his best at the Australian Open a few weeks later, falling in uninspiring fashion to fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner in the last four. He then flew back to Marbella, Spain to spend time with his family, thereby missing Serbia's Davis Cup qualifiers against Slovakia on Friday (February 2).

As it turns out, Djokovic also had a family vacation to Bolzano in South Tyrol on the cards, which may have been one of the reasons behind his Davis Cup absence.

A few pictures of the Serb and his family surfaced on social media on Sunday (February 3) at the Bolzano Airport. Not only is Djokovic and his wife Jelena in the frames, but also a dark brown Eurasier dog — which may be the newest addition to the 36-year-old's family.

In a separate photo, Djokovic sported a bespectacled look while posing with an airport staffer. The Serb himself is wearing multiple layers in the pictures, suggesting that the weather in Italy is cold.

The Serb and his family in Bolzano, Italy

"My daughter’s first tooth went out and I wasn't there for that" - Novak Djokovic on travelling for tournaments without family

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Novak Djokovic recently made an appearance on 'The Today Show', where he was asked to shed some light on how he copes with leaving his wife and two children behind for Grand Slam tournaments.

The Serb said that his trip Down Under was one of the toughest he had endured yet, as he had missed some of the most precious moments of his children's formative years.

"I do struggle with that more and more as time goes on. Australia is a long trip, probably the longest trip we have in the entire year. Being away for five weeks is quite a lot," said Novak Djokovic on The Today Show. "My son is nine, my daughter is six. Every day, every week they change, there’s a lot happening. My daughter’s first tooth went out and I wasn't there for that. But at the same time, it's all about balance."

The 24-time Major winner will next play at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which begins in the first week of March.

