Novak Djokovic-conqueror Jakub Mensik kicks back after monumental Miami Open title watching 50 Cent live in concert

Novak Djokovic's Miami Open final rival Jakub Mensik celebrated the greatest win of his life in style with a live show by rap icon 50 Cent. Straight from his dramatic title bid at the Masters 1000 tournament, the 19-year-old Czech star went to a Miami nightclub, grooving to rapper's classic hit "In da Club."

Making his main-draw debut in Miami as the World No. 54, the unseeded teen navigated a gauntlet of competitors to claim the title. His path to victory included defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round and then impressing with a triumph over sixth seed Jack Draper. He went on to beat Roman Safiullin, 20th seed Tomas Machac, and 17th seed Arthur Fils before taking down third seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

In his second career singles final, Mensik defeated his idol Novak Djokovic, with a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win to take home his first ATP Masters 1000 title. With the win, Mensik became the second-youngest Miami Open title winner in history, behind only Carlos Alcaraz's title at age 18 in 2022. His victory also propelled him to a new career-high of World No. 24.

After his historic win, Mensik cut loose at a Miami club, where he watched 50 Cent perform live. The Czech phenom posted glimpses of the party on his Instagram Stories, including a clip of him dancing to "In da Club," 50 Cent's 2003 hit.

Checkout Jakub Mensik's Instagram stories here:

Screengrab of Jakub Mensik's Instagram stories (@mensik.jakub)

Jakub Mensik shared his thoughts on overcoming Novak Djokovic in Miami Open final

In Picture: Jakub Mensik (Source: Getty)

After the victory against Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final, Jakub Mensik described the win as "incredible" and added that it is the most difficult job in tennis to defeat Djokovic in a final and felt "really great."

"To be honest I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously. It was probably the biggest day of my life and I did super, which I'm really glad [about], to show the performance and keep the nerves outside of the court before the match. I feel just super happy and I think that the feelings will come later," he said (via ATP Tour).

"It was not the first time I've played against Novak. There is no harder task in tennis than to beat him in the finals. But of course I felt really great and it's my time, so I just tried to focus on the match like I did before in previous rounds," he added.

Jakub Mensik also sent a nice message to his parents in the stands after winning.

