Novak Djokovic-conqueror Jakub Mensik sends out warning to tour with 3-word message after maiden title at Miami Open

Jakub Mensik played the match of his life in the 2025 Miami Open final earlier on Sunday (March 30), defeating six-time champion Novak Djokovic in two tight sets to secure his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. Following his triumph, the 19-year-old shot a warning to the rest of his peers by signing the broadcast camera lens with an assertive message.

Mensik was ranked outside the men's top 50 before arriving at the Miami Open, having dropped six of his 14 tour-level matches between the Brisbane International and the Indian Wells Masters. However, the Czech turned his fortunes around in scintillating fashion at the Florida event this fortnight, reaching the final, dropping just two sets en route, where he faced his childhood idol, Novak Djokovic.

The first-time Masters-level finalist broke the fourth seed in the match's second game but would surrender the service break at 3-3. The 6'4 Czech remained headstrong to eventually close out the first set in a tiebreaker. He then didn't cough up another break point from this point onwards to complete a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory in just over two hours.

The 19-year-old was subsequently overcome by emotions as he embraced Djokovic following his first-ever ATP Tour title. He then proceeded to sign the camera lens with an emphatic message: "First of many," hinting that there is more to come from him in the next few months.

Jakub Mensik now stands at a 1-1 win/loss record in tour-level finals. The Czech big-hitter, who is the highest-ranked teenager in the men's top 100, had previously lost to Karen Khachanov in the 2024 Qatar Open title match.

Jakub Mensik: "Because of Novak Djokovic, I started to play tennis"

Jakub Mensik htis a forehand at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Last year, Jakub Mensik admitted that he looked up to Novak Djokovic when the latter was ruling the roost on the ATP Tour in the 2010s. He cherished the opportunity to take on the Serb, who is more than 16 years his senior.

"Because of him, I started to play tennis. When I was young and starting to play tennis, he was already on the top," Jakub Mensik said in 2024 (via Tennis365). "So I was like, ‘Wow, he’s really good’. He [won] a lot of Grand Slams. And right now, when I’m 19 and he’s still playing, I have this chance to play against him.

“Of course, when I started to play, there was one wish – to play against him. So I’m really happy that it came true, and that I can play with him. We’ll see which level I am on Friday."

Before their Miami Open final encounter, the two players had faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters. The 24-time Major came out on top of that meeting, winning 6-7(4), 6-1, and 6-4.

