Novak Djokovic-conqueror Jakub Mensik sends touching message to his parents in the stands after Miami Open triumph

Jakub Mensik sent a heartfelt message to his parents, who were in the stands, after winning the 2025 Miami Open by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. This marked the second encounter between Djokovic and Mensik on the ATP Tour, with their head-to-head record now tied at 1-1.

Mensik kicked off his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in Florida by overcoming Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round. He then overcame sixth seed Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(3) and Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The Czech secured a spot in the quarterfinals after his fourth-round opponent, compatriot Tomas Machac, withdrew from the tournament due to illness. In the quarterfinals, Mensik emerged victorious against 17th seed Arthur Fils 7-6(5), 6-1, and then triumphed over third seed Taylor Fritz 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) in the semifinals to advance to the final.

Jakub Mensik thwarted Novak Djokovic's bid for his seventh Miami Open title and 100th ATP Tour title by defeating him 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the championship match, which was delayed by nearly six hours due to rain. With this win, the 19-year-old claimed his first ATP Tour title and became the second-youngest champion in the tournament's history.

Following his win over Djokovic, during the trophy presentation ceremony, Mensik expressed his gratitude to his coach, physiotherapist, and everyone in his players' box for their support that led him to claim the Miami Open title.

“Of course, big thanks to the players box right there. I mean my coach, physio, agent and a lot of fans are also at home. So thank you guys for the support and for being with me all the time and we did an incredible job so let’s keep going and I’m pretty sure that this one was just the first of many,” Mensik said.

In addition to his team, Jakub Mensik also extended his appreciation to the fans who cheered him on, as there were many Czech supporters waving their country's flag in the stands. He also gave a heartfelt thanks to his parents, who were present in his box and made the trip to witness his final match.

“Of course thank you everyone, the fans in here for the support during the whole year, it feels incredible. Also the Czech fans that are here, I can see a lot of Czech flags, incredible support and also you guys watching on the television. My closest ones were watching in the television that they were watching me tonight. And of course my parents, they came for the final match so thank you guys for being with me all the time. All love for you and thank you,” he added

On his way to a runner-up finish at the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic defeated the likes of Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov before ultimately succumbing to Jakub Mensik in the final.

“There is no harder task in tennis than to beat Novak Djokovic in the finals” - Jakub Mensik after winning Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

During the post-match on-court interview following his victory over Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Miami Open, Jakub Mensik expressed that winning the title felt "incredible."

Mensik stated that there is no greater challenge in tennis than defeating Djokovic in the finals, and him being able to do so felt "really great."

"It feels incredible, obviously. It was probably the biggest day of my life . It was not the first time I've played against Novak. There is no harder task in tennis than to beat him in the finals. But of course I felt really great and it's my time, so I just tried to focus on the match like I did before in previous rounds,” Jakub Mensik said.

Looking ahead, Jakub Mensik is next expected to compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, scheduled to be held from April 6, 2025, to April 13, 2025, on the outdoor clay courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

