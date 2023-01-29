Novak Djokovic conquers Stefanos Tsitsipas for record 10th Australian Open title, returns to World No. 1

Novak Djokovic posted yet another victory at Melbourne Park, taking out Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash of the 2023 Australian Open to lift a record-extending 10th title Down Under. The Serb prevailed in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Djokovic's aggressive intent was clear right from the beginning, with the Serb stepping in to return the Tsitsipas serve and getting the breakthrough as early as the fourth game to move into an early 3-1 lead.

The World No. 5 continued to read his opponent's serve well for the rest of the opening set — especially the slider out wide from the deuce court — and threatened another break, but Tsitsipas managed to hold off the charge.

Failing to create any break point opportunities of his own, however, cost the Greek as he conceded the opening set to the former winner 6-3. And just when it began to look like the 35-year-old would run away with the contest, Tsitsipas stepped up his level. The second set turned into a back-and-forth tussle as the two held serve with ease.

Going into the tiebreaker, both players looked solid, but it was the Serb who showed champion qualities to buckle down and not give his opponent any room to breathe. The Serb edged the shootout 7-4 to find himself just one set away from a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic steadies the ship in third set of Australian Open final

Djokovic lifted his tenth Australian Open title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas responded well to losing the opening two sets by breaking Djokovic for the first time in the very first game of the third. The same came as a surprise as the Serb had not even conceded a single break point chance leading up to that point.

The World No. 5, however, once again steadied the ship by breaking Tsitsipas back immediately — aided by a couple of loose shots from his opponent at the net. Serve dominated the rest of the set, much like in the one that preceded it, and both players found themselves at a loss while returning the hammer throws being dealt to them from the other end of the court.

Eventually, the players found themselves staring at another tiebreaker — one that could the seal the fate of the match. The 35-year-old looked better prepared for the winner-takes-all situation, making a flawless start. He was everywhere on the court, soon leading 5-0.

Tsitsipas fought back and even saved a couple of championship points to claw back to 6-5, but a final ball sailing long off the Greek's racket handed Djokovic the title. With the win, he returned to the World No. 1 spot once again, starting his 374th week as the top-ranked ATP player come Monday.

He also equaled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles as the male player with the most Major titles won in the Open Era.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes