“It was mostly the decision of my parents” - Novak Djokovic on the offer to change his Serbian nationality to British

Novak Djokovic recalled the time his family had to make the paramount decision between keeping their Serbian nationality or giving it up to accept British citizenship.

As a teenager, Novak Djokovic flourished on international platforms even as a child. He was scouted by an agent who offered him a chance to play under Britain's flag. While conversing with Graham Bensinger in 2020, Djokovic divulged the details of the situation. The former World No. 1 confessed that the offer was very lucrative and that accepting it would likely have meant a comfortable lifestyle for his family.

“It was very tempting at that time for my parents, very, very tempting because of (to resolve the problems). My family and my parents would get a job, my family would have a house, I mean it was a great, great deal. I’m not saying that it would particularly be wrong if we did that. Who knows where the journey would take us,” he said.

When inquired about his hand in the decision to turn down the rewarding offer, the 21-time Major winner admitted that it was mainly his parents’ decision. Djokovic also stated that he was particularly keen about the switch as he would be subjected to unfamiliar surroundings.

“It was mostly the decision of my parents to be honest, you know. Yes, I was of course included and involved in the conversations. I personally didn’t feel it from the beginning because I said listen I don’t want to go and live in England. I don’t know anybody (there). I want to stay here with my friends, I have my school, I have my friends, I have my life, I have my country, I have my language, I have everything here. I just didn’t feel that I would feel (the) happiest there,” he revealed.

Novak Djokovic, however, acknowledged the circumstances that made his parents consider shifting to the United Kingdom before choosing to decline the citizenship.

“I understood that it was a decision that my parents had to take because it was not only about, I guess, how you feel somewhere but it’s just whether we can survive as a family and something had to be sacrificed so if I wanted to pursue the tennis career then they had to strongly take into consideration moving to London. But dad and mom made that risk turned down the offer and we stayed here,” the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic suffers a huge setback in his chances of competing at the US Open

Novak Djokovic's chances of competing at the US Open have suffered a huge setback.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its travel guildlines to enter the United States. It was put forth that non-citizens must be fully vaccinated before boarding the flight to the States.

"Non-U.S. citizen, non-U.S. immigrants: You must show proof of being fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine before you board your flight to the United States. Only limited exceptions apply," the CDC published.

This has put Novak Djokovic's chances of contesting for a fourth US Open title in a spiral and it's unlikely the Serb will be able to participate. It remains to be seen whether the US Open draw, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 25, will feature the former World No. 1.

