Novak Djokovic to miss US Open as per his official schedule

Novak Djokovic will miss the 2022 US Open as per the official schedule on his website. The three-time US Open champion usually releases his schedule on his website well ahead of time but has not listed the US Open.

“There are no scheduled events at this moment,” Djokovic's official website says.

This is concerning news for the 21-time Major champion's fans, with the draw for the US Open set to be made on Thursday and main-draw action scheduled to start on Monday.

What is the current status with regards to Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2022 US Open?

Novak Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, will not be allowed to enter the United States of America, given the laws against unvaccinated travelers.

Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed social distancing and quarantine regulations.

A CDC statement read:

“This updated guidance is intended to apply to community settings. In the coming weeks, CDC will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel, with today’s update.”

Many felt that this move was a shot in the arm for Djokovic, even though it caters solely to American citizens. Fans believed that the CDC was willing to make changes and could make further ones to allow the Serb to play in the final Major of the season.

However, this Sunday, US Open organizers strongly hinted that Djokovic would not be able to play at the tournament after releasing a COVID-19 protocol-related statement on their website.

It stated that all non-American ticket holders need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While Djokovic will feature in the tournament as a player and not as a ticket holder, this rule suggests that vaccination will likely be mandatory for non-American individuals as well.

“Please note that if you are traveling from abroad to attend the US Open, you must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID vaccine to travel to the United States (this applies to non-U.S. citizens and/or non-U.S. immigrants)," read on the US Open website.

Having said that, Djokovic's participation was not completely ruled out by the US Open, as they revealed that rules regarding players were still being "evaluated."

“COVID health and safety protocols for players (including any vaccination and/or testing requirements) are being evaluated and will be made at a later date taking into account guidance from US, New York State and New York City governmental and health authorities," the statement said.

