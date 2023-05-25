Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all in contention for World No. 1 after the 2023 French Open. Carlos Alcaraz recently became the World No. 1 after overtaking Novak Djokovic, but the title is up for grabs once again, and Roland Garros will be the place to win it.

All four of the mentioned players can become the best-ranked ATP player in Paris, but some will have it easier than others. Alcaraz is currently first, Medvedev is second, Djokovic is third, and Tsitsipas is fourth in the ATP rankings.

If Carlos Alcaraz wants to stay World No. 1, there are five possible outcomes for doing so at the 2023 French Open:

If Alcaraz wins the title, he will be the World No. 1 regardless of other results.

If Alcaraz reaches the final, he won't be the World No. 1 only if Medvedev wins the title.

If Alcaraz loses in the quarterfinal or semifinal, he won't be the World No. 1 only if Medvedev reaches the final or Djokovic wins the title.

If Alcaraz loses in the fourth round, he won't be the World No. 1 only if Medvedev reaches the semifinal, or Djokovic reaches the final.

If Alcaraz loses in one of the first three rounds, he won't be the World No. 1 only if Medvedev reaches the semifinal, Djokovic reaches the final, or Tsitsipas wins the title.

If Daniil Medvedev wants to become the World No. 1, there are three possible outcomes to doing so at the 2023 French Open:

If Medvedev wins the title, he will become the World No. 1 regardless of other results.

If Medvedev reaches the final, he won't become the World No. 1 only if Alcaraz or Djokovic win the title.

If Medvedev loses in the semifinal, he won't become the World No. 1 if Alcaraz reaches the quarterfinals or Djokovic wins the title.

If Novak Djokovic wants to return to the World No. 1 spot, there are two possible outcomes for doing so at the 2023 French Open:

If Djokovic wins the title, he will become the World No. 1 regardless of other results.

If Djokovic reaches the final, he won't become the World No. 1 if Alcaraz reaches the quarterfinal or Medvedev reaches the semifinal.

If Stefanos Tsitsipas wants to be the World No. 1 for the first time in his career, there is just one possible outcome to doing so at the 2023 French Open:

Tsitsipas needs to win the title, but he won't become the new World No. 1 if Alcaraz reaches the fourth round or Medvedev reaches the semifinal.

Novak Djokovic to face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the 2023 French Open first round

2022 French Open - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic will face Aleksandar Kovacevic for the first time in their careers at this year's Roland Garros. The 24-year-old American is currently World No. 114, and this will be the first Grand Slam experience of his career.

Djokovic will face either Marton Fucsovics or Hugo Grenier in the second round, with projections speculating he should play against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round.

The projected semifinal for Novak Djokovic is against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Carlos Alcaraz.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes