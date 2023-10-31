Novak Djokovic and David Beckham share a wholesome moment at Ballon d'Or ceremony 2023 in Paris 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently met football legend David Beckham at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on October 30.

In the event, organized jointly by FIFA and France Football, Lionel Messi won his record eighth Ballon d'Or award, outshining competitors Manchester City star Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. Messi's exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he led Argentina to victory, improved his chances.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati received the women's award for her role in leading Spain to title-winning glory at the Women's World Cup in August 2023. The 25-year-old midfielder also helped her club Barcelona win Liga F and the Champions League last season.

Novak Djokovic, who is now in Paris, ready to begin his campaign at the ongoing Paris Masters, attended the ceremony. He even presented the women's award to Bonmati.

In the middle of the event, the Serb shared a wholesome moment with English football icon David Beckham. The two were seen having a conversation, both wearing smiles, and they later took a selfie together. On that note, it's worth mentioning that Beckham had been an attendee at the 24-time Grand Slam champion's matches in the past.

Novak Djokovic on attending Ballon d'Or 2023 - "It's a great privilege"

Novak Djokovic pictured with Aitana Bonmati after presenting her with the award

Novak Djokovic told the reporters at the Ballon d'Or 2023 that he was 'excited' about attending such a high-profile event. He talked about his love for football, both playing and watching, since his childhood and how much he was enjoying the experience.

"It's nice to use the opportunity when I have the tournament in the city where you have some big sporting events like World Cup finals of rugby and of course, Ballon d'Or," he said. "I've never attended neither the rugby World Cup final, [nor] Ballon d'Or, so I'm really enjoying myself." (Quotes via Tennis.com)

"I grew up watching football, playing football, my father was a professional for some time, so I'm really excited to be here," he added.

The 36-year-old then joked about choosing tennis over football, stating:

"It's a great privilege, surrounded by the best players in the world, in the greatest spot in the world," he said. "The sport I grew up with, playing every single day ... I think I was around 9 or 10 years old and I was deciding whether I was going to play football or tennis, so I chose tennis. I don't know if it was a good choice; I think it was."

Djokovic will begin his campaign at the Paris Masters in the second round on November 1 against either Miomir Kecmanovic or Tomas Etcheverry. The top seed has received a first-round bye.

