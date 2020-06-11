"I'm not a robot" - Novak Djokovic passionately defends his controversial opinions

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said that every individual has the right to express his opinion on any matter, irrespective of whether he is an expert in the field or not. The Serb believes that many of his remarks attract controversy needlessly, and stressed that he is not a robot and hence cannot live in a bubble.

During his recent appearance on the 'Wish & Go' podcast, Novak Djokovic touched upon several interesting topics. The 2020 Australian Open winner gave his opinion on the format of Davis Cup, and also busted the myth that he didn't eat anything before his Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.

But perhaps most importantly, Djokovic spoke about the importance of listening to other people's opinions and giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Novak Djokovic was asked during the podcast why he voiced his opinions on so many topics that didn't have a direct connection to tennis. The 2016 French Open winner answered:

"It's very common in society. Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to deal with all kinds of controversial subjects. People always refer to the responsibility I have, and to the fact that every bit of information I share has a resounding impact in terms of how far it reaches and of how many people are exposed to it."

I admit it when I'm wrong: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic also conceded that his opinion might not be correct every time. However, he then pointed out that everyone has the right to express their feelings, irrespective of whether they conform to the popular world-view or not.

"I'm not saying I'm blameless in this regard," Djokovic said. "Sometimes I say some things, and when I think about them afterward, I realize that I shouldn't have phrased them as I did. I'm human, and I have no problems to admit when I'm wrong. However, I'm not a robot, and I can't spend my life in a bubble or a shell; that's just not who I am."

Novak Djokovic has often grabbed the headlines with his opinions

Novak Djokovic also stated that he has always backed the values of equality, respect and fair play. Further, he opined that no one had the right to stop others from expressing their opinion, even if they didn't have expertise in the field.

"I don't think someone should be prevented from expressing his opinion on something just because he isn't an expert about it. I think this is clear from what I've been saying for the last 15 years," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic then highlighted his open-mindedness by giving the example of how he often listens to U-14 and U-16 coaches.

Recently, Djokovic had hinted that he might pull out of US Open 2020 due to the severe COVID-19 restrictions. But his comments didn't receive a positive response from the lower-ranked players, as Dan Evans rubbished his concerns while even Danielle Collins called him out on Instagram.

On the other hand, Australian player Nick Kyrgios has supported Djokovic's stance.