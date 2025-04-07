Novak Djokovic discloses moving on from "bitter feelings" in Miami ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic fell shy of claiming a 100th career title at the Miami Open 2025. He was in excellent form during the fortnight and advanced to the final without losing a set. However, teen phenom Jakub Mensik outplayed the Serb in the summit clash, beating him 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).
Djokovic has now arrived in Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Masters. He spoke to the ATP on the eve of the launch of his clay court campaign. He assessed his performance in Miami and laid down his expectations from his current tournament during the interview.
The former World No. 1 has now been on the tour for two decades. Despite having won everything that there is to win in tennis, he stated that when he raises his level like he did in Miami, it gives him the motivation to continue playing.
"There is no doubt that it has become more difficult throughout my career but the performances in Miami, when I am playing that way, it gives me more inspiration to keep going. It just feels great on the court when you are striking the ball well and winning matches. Obviously when you start losing early you have more questions and inner voices, which are bringing doubts about whether you should keep going," Djokovic said.
Djokovic was happy with his performance in Miami. While he hopes to maintain the momentum during the clay swing, he's not expecting any miracles in Monte Carlo since it will be his first tournament on clay.
"I am glad in Miami I found that joy on the court and performance levels, so let’s see if I can carry that into clay. It is a different surface and I have not had much time to get used to this tournament so my expectations are not that high," he added.
Circling back to his run in Miami, he was obviously disappointed after losing the final. Nevertheless, he was quite pleased with his overall game and credited Mensik for playing better than him.
"We spoke about Miami. A bit of a bitter feeling in the end to lose the final, but it was high-quality from me. Served great, played well. I was just a bit unlucky in the final — two tie-breaks — but he was better. That is all. It gives me a great deal of encouragement and positivity reflecting on my game and how I played in Miami," Djokovic said.
After missing out on claiming his 100th career title in Miami, Djokovic will resume his quest for the same at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. Following a first-round bye, he could bump into a familiar rival in the second round.
Novak Djokovic could meet Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Novak Djokovic has received a bye into the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. He could begin his campaign against either fellow Major champion Stan Wawrinka or Alejandro Tabilo.
Djokovic leads Wawrinka 21-6 in their head-to-head. The Serb won their previous encounter at Wimbledon 2023 in straight sets. He's also 2-0 against him at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
However, Djokovic lost his only prior encounter against Tabilo at last year's Italian Open in straight sets. The latter has a 2-9 record this year, so the odds of another upset aren't high this time.
