Novak Djokovic dismisses idea of him following Roger Federer into retirement soon

Former World No.1 and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has shut down any talk of him following Roger Federer into the sunset anytime soon.

In a press conference at the Laver Cup, the Serbian revealed that it was an emotional night on Friday after Roger Federer called time on his career. That said, he emphasized that he was not close to the end of his career as he was feeling physically fit.

"I don't feel yet so old, to be honest, for tennis career, for my tennis career to finish. I still feel my body is serving me, is listening to me well. That's the key I think when you get to 35-plus," said Djokovic.

"I am adjusting my scheduling, I'm not playing as much as I played few years ago" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup.

To ensure his career goes on for as long as possible, Novak Djokovic stated that he has adjusted his schedule as he has grown older, playing only the most important of tournaments and doing his best to peak at them.

"I am adjusting my scheduling much, much more, you know. I'm not playing as much as I played few years ago. I want to peak at the best tournaments, biggest tournaments in the world, which are Grand Slams and some of the biggest ATP events, playing for my country," he said.

"That's what gives me the most motivation and inspires me to play the best tennis. I really want to keep going. I don't have the ending of my career on the horizon at the moment. I can't give you a number of years. I don't know," he added.

While he has no idea how many years he has left in the sport, he stated that he will continue to play the sport as long as he can remain competitive on the tour.

"Then also, trying to preserve the body and have a long career. I don't have years in my mind, whether that's another year or ten years or whatever it is. I just want to keep going as long as I feel good and I can compete with the youngsters, that I could be one of the candidates to win Grand Slams," he said.

