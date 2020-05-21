Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem consider hairstyle swap; Djokovic calls it an 'upgrade'

A hairstyle swap between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem – sounds interesting?

With professional tennis on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players have been trying to find unique ways to keep themselves engaged, particularly on social media. And they are being helped in that regard by ATP's official Instagram handle, which put up a post today showing Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem with their hairstyles swapped.

The result, we must way, was slightly unsettling!

The duo replied to the post in almost no time, sharing a funny exchange in the comments section.

"Thanks for the 'upgrade' of my hairstyle," replied Novak Djokovic, tagging Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem had his share of fun too, adding that the duo "could try that for the first tournament when the ATP tour is back."

Dominic Thiem's blond look and Novak Djokovic's buzzcut have attracted plenty of attention

The no-nonsense hairstyle of Novak Djokovic can definitely be spiced up with a pinch of blond!

Dominic Thiem's new hairstyle has been a huge topic of discussion within the tennis community of late. His blonde look reminds some of Roger Federer's streaks back in the 90s, and last week Tennis Channel even conducted a poll on their social media channels asking fans to choose who 'did blonde better'.

Of course, Roger Federer's blonde locks aren't remembered with much fondness. Andy Roddick went as far as calling it 'stupid', and many others agree that it was a huge fashion blunder by the otherwise impeccably styled Federer.

Will Dominic Thiem's blonde hairstyle be remembered in the same unflattering light? That remains to be seen, but suffice to say the Austrian is treading on thin ice. When the Austrian first went peroxide a few months ago, Fabio Fognini trolled him by saying, "Nice hair my friend...u look like a pineapple".

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has kept his hairstyle simple since the beginning of his pro career, refusing to meddle with his straightforward look. In fact, many claim that his disciplined haircut mirrors his super-efficient play on the court, which is why it was such a shock to see him with blonde hair in ATP's photoshopped picture.

But will we see a wild streak emerge after the lockdown? The Serb recently trusted his wife with a pair of scissors, letting her give him a close trim since visiting the salon was not an option.

"Not too bad" was Novak Djokovic's verdict in response to his wife's artistry. Luckily for her, his hair has been fairly understated for decades!

The ATP post also included hairstyle swaps between Dustin Brown and Juan Martin del Potro, Andy and Jamie Murray, as well as Andre Aggasi and Gustavo Kuerten. Felix Auger-Aliassime commented on the post too, tagging Dustin Brown and saying "not bad". Brown responded with a cheeky comment: "probably not".

Pablo Andújar was in a funny mood in the comments section, coming up with a name for Agassi and Kuerten; he called them 'Gugassi'.