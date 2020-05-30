Novak Djokovic donates $5.5 million to healthcare department & Christian charities

Novak Djokovic

Serbia's greatest sporting icon and tennis legend Novak Djokovic has been one of the most active public figures in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The World No. 1 has been relentless in his philanthropic work during this crucial time, and has taken special care to divert his contributions to the people who need them the most.

Novak Djokovic was one of the earliest global stars to lend his hand in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic. He stepped forward, through his foundation managed by wife Jelena, to pay for medical equipment worth €1 million in his native Serbia.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who was in Spain's Marbella when stringent lockdown restrictions were imposed, then went a step ahead and contributed to Rafael Nadal's fundraiser. The World No. 1 is known to lead a highly spiritual lifestyle, which might explain his benevolence and humanitarian work both within and outside Serbia.

Novak Djokovic is also very religious, and once revealed that he is a devout Orthodox Christian. "Before being an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian," Djokovic had said.

Novak Djokovic's charitable contributions are spread across a wide variety of organizations

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is a devout Orthodox Christian

Novak Djokovic has done a lot of humanitarian work in association with the Serbian Orthodox Church towards the safeguarding of his faith and its followers. And the current situation of the pandemic is no different; the Serb is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring he does everything in his power to ease the situation for those in need.

The recently turned 33-year-old has reportedly stepped up to offer €5 million ($5.5m) across three different categories of recipients: the Serbian public health system, individual people requiring financial support, and charities run by the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Novak Djokovic has done a lot of humanitarian work through his faith

The list of Djokovic's charitable contributions during the global crisis doesn't end there. The World No. 1, who has been actively involved in introducing changes to the men's tour in his capacity as the President of the ATP Player Council, recently came up with the idea to set up a Player Relief Fund.

Advertisement

The initiative raised over $6m for the lower-ranked tennis players, protecting them from loss of income while the tour remains suspended due to the pandemic.

Djokovic's efforts to set up the Player Relief Fund have been lauded by many players outside the top 100. Earlier this week, Carlos Gomez-Herrera said that the Player Council President was "working for all of them".