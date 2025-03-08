Novak Djokovic drops 1-word reaction as compatriot Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with first-ever 30-20-20 game

Novak Djokovic shared compatriot Nikola Jokic's historic achievement in the NBA. The Serbian basketball star recorded a triple-double of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists, becoming the first player to achieve a 30-20-20 in the NBA.

On Friday, March 7, the Denver Nuggets got the better of the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime, thanks to an exceptional performance by their Serbian center Jokic. He managed to record 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists in a bid to help his team secure an important win.

Sharing a post about Jokic's achievement on his Story, Djokovic captioned it with one word.

"Greatness"

Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @djokernole)

Djokovic is currently in the USA preparing to participate in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells. Last year, before the Masters 1000 event, the 24-time Grand Slam champion watched Jokic take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers in Los Angeles.

"Nikola Jokic's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic meets Nikola Jokic at the Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 - Source: Getty

In March 2024, Novak Djokovic experienced Nikola Jokic's greatness courtside as he saw the Serbian basketball star lead his team to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Serbians embraced after the match and had kind words for each other.

"I’m here to enjoy the basketball, a sport I love very much. Of course, appreciate the greatness of LeBron and Nikola Jokic," Djokovic told Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV.

"He's huge. He's one of the best athletes we've ever had in the history of Serbian sport. What he has been doing in the last three years is just remarkable, not just for Serbian basketball, but also for European basketball, playing in the strongest basketball league in the world. He's amazing. I just love him a lot as a person," he added.

Further, speaking about the tennis star, Jokic said (via ATP.com):

"They see him as a winner," Jokic said. "He puts our country on top of the world many, many times."

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, Djokovic is seeded sixth and has received a bye in the first round. In the second round, he will begin his campaign against lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman faced Nick Kyrgios in the first round but the Aussie had to retire after dropping the first set due to a wrist injury.

