WATCH: Novak Djokovic greets Nikola Jokic courtside vs Lakers, wears $29,000 Audemars Piguet after The Joker spoils LeBron's 40,000-point night

Nikola Jokic and Novak Djokovic shared a wholesome moment as the tennis World No. 1 dapped him up during the Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers marquee clash on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

"The Joker" spoiled LeBron James' historic 40,000-point night as the visitors pulled off a 124-114 win after what was a tight contest for large swathes. Meanwhile, Djokovic, the 24x Grand Slam winner, made quite the style statement, rocking a $29,000 Audemars Piguet.

Dressed in black jacket, white tee and black trousers, the Serb topped off his attire with a pair of squeaky clean white sneakers and the Audemars Piguet, a chronograph Watch that oozes sophistication despite its minimalist outlook.

According to its website, the timepiece is powered by an automatic calibre 4401 movement with 70 hours of reserve time.

Here's the video of Djokovic meeting Jokic:

Djokovic was in attendance to watch the much-awaited matchup, and his compatriot Nikola Jokic didn't disappoint, propping up 35 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr (25 points and 10 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (24 points and 11 assists) played their part in the win over the Lakers as well.

LeBron James led from the front with 26 points and nine assists, while Rui Hachimura dished out 23 points and three boards. Their efforts weren't enough, though, as the Lakers fell short.

Nikola Jokic said that he and Novak Djokovic cannot be compared

Last season, ahead of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic was asked about theb 93-time tour-level champion. The 2x MVP was quick to lavish praise on Novak Djokovich.

“He is a guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene. He's a Serbian ambassador, and he's really (an) idol to the kids in Serbia and not just on the court, (but with) the things that his foundation is doing.

"He is the guy who can you can look up (to). I want to be like him. He is doing something great for kids, for Serbia, for everything. So we cannot be compared.”

Jokic has been on a tear this season with another MVP run, with the big averaging 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists, including 25.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists in his last five outings.

The center's stellar performances saw him recently join Russell Westbrook as the only player since 1997-98 to post a triple-double before the fourth quarter in at least four consecutive games.

The win against LA put Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in third place with a 42-19 record as they look to go back-to-back.

