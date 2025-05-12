Novak Djokovic drops 2-word reaction to $70,000,000-worth Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket

ATP legend Novak Djokovic recently applauded Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for his commendable career in Test cricket. The 24-time Grand Slam champion extended heartfelt wishes along with sharing Kohli's original post on Instagram. The update came after the 36-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after a remarkable journey consisting of multiple records.

Kohli announced his retirement on May 12, 2025, marking the end of a 14-year Test career that began with his debut against the West Indies in 2011. The $70 million worth player (per Celebrity Net Worth) scored a total of 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and a record seven double centuries in 123 matches that he played for India. Kohli also led India to 40 Test wins during his captaincy from 2014 to 2022, the most by an Indian skipper. The 37-year-old retired as India's fourth-highest Test run-scorer.

Kohli posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after making the retirement call official. The Indian player posted a picture of himself, as he revisited the moment when he stepped on the test pitch for the first time in his professional career.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he wrote.

Novak Djokovic congratulated the former Indian skipper for his distinguished career amid the emotional moment. The Serb reshared Kohli's post on his Instagram story, along with a two-word reaction:

"Incredible Innings"

Novak Djokovic's Story - via Instagram

Novak Djokovic is currently looking forward to creating history by chasing his 25th Grand Slam title. The Serb has already announced his entry at the ATP 250 event in Geneva to be prepared for the upcoming challenge at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev backs Novak Djokovic's dominance amid turbulent phase

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's 3-straight defeats in Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid have raised serious doubts about his form. Amid the Serb's withdrawal from the Italian Open, German player Alexander Zverev has expressed optimism about his form. He also mentioned how it is normal for players to experience downfalls, along with highlighting Djokovic's ability to turn the situation in his favor.

"Maybe he didn't play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes? If you're a top guy and you're not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit upset. I believe once he finds his game, he's still one of the most dangerous players in the world," Zverev said, as reported by Independent.co.uk.

As Zverev continues to navigate through the tough competition in Rome, Novak Djokovic is taking time to prepare himself for the upcoming challenge in Geneva. The Serb aims to win his 100th ATP title along with preparing for the upcoming French Open.

