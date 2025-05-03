Novak Djokovic drops big hint of Maria Sharapova partnership in future

ATP legend Novak Djokovic dropped hints of a potential collaboration with former WTA pro Maria Sharapova. The Serbian tennis star shared about his partnership with the luxury hotel chain Aman Resorts, expressing his desire to make a surprise appearance with the Russian ex-pro. This came after his unexpected withdrawal from the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Aman Resorts is a luxury hotel group based in Baar, Switzerland, with 36 hotels and resorts across 20 countries. The renowned business signed tennis star Novak Djokovic as their first global wellness advisor. The Serb became an active part of the organization, helping plan health programs and special events at the hotel chain. Maria Sharapova also joined Aman Resorts as a wellness ambassador in 2023. She created fitness programs and led retreats, including one in Greece, to help guests focus on strength and wellness.

Amid the turbulent phase in his career, Novak Djokovic didn't lose composure, promising a partnership with Maria Sharapova to conduct some retreats under the Aman Resorts banner. The ATP star expressed his desire to collaborate with the 5-time Grand Slam champion, mentioning how it could multiply the overall impact.

"Maria Sharapova is also a wellness brand ambassador for Aman and I’ve been friends with Maria for a long time, so I hope we’ll be able to do some of those retreats together, because the impact would be even greater," he told Business Traveler USA.

The Serb remained uncertain about the dates of executing this idea, citing his ongoing career and tennis calendar as the reason behind the suspense.

"We don’t know yet where or when. As my active career is still ongoing, it’s a bit challenging with calendars, but I’m excited because that’s also going to help me develop and wire my brain to wellness," he added.

Novak Djokovic is on a break from competitions as he has decided to withdraw from the upcoming event in Rome. The decision came after his back-to-back opening round defeats in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Former doubles star highlights the downside of Novak Djokovic's frequent defeats

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Former doubles star Todd Woodbridge addressed the concerning state of Novak Djokovic's form. The Australian highlighted the Serb's frequent defeats, mentioning how it has proved to be a state that Djokovic has never experienced. He also shed light on the 37-year-old's reduced capability of bouncing back from defeats.

"The new scenario, which he’s got to think about. He’s now losing to people he’s never lost to, and they’re all starting to go out there, going ‘Oh, this could be my chance now. The invincibility factor has worn down, and he’s got to make that decision. But it’s hard because physically, you can see he’s not bouncing back the way he was before," he said, in a recent episode of the AO Originals Tennis Weekly Podcast.

After his unexpected withdrawal from the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic has now fallen out of the top 5, with the rising star Jack Draper overtaking his position. His next appearance is expected to be at Roland Garros, where he would seek his 25th major title and 100th tour-level win.

