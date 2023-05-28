Novak Djokovic opened up about his desire to create more history in tennis ahead of the 2023 French Open. The Serbian's straightforwardness earned him praise from tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Djokovic spoke about his desire to break more tennis records. The 36-year-old also cleared the air about any physical concerns ahead of his quest for the 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic also highlighted that he is highly motivated and has a "very good" feeling about his chances at the 2023 French Open.

"Well, it's no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history in tennis. That's extremely motivating and inspiring for me," Djokovic said.

"But as I said, at the same time, you know, things are different than they were 10 years ago in terms of how my body is maybe responding to the schedule. You know, I'm playing season after season," he added.

Novak Djokovic's remarks earned praise from tennis journalist Jon Wertheim. The senior journalist took to Twitter to show his respect for the reigning Australian Open Champion's directness in admitting his goals.

"Respect for how ND addresses this w/o pretense: NOVAK DJOKOVIC: “Well, It’s no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history in tennis. That's extremely motivating and inspiring for me,”" Wertheim tweeted.

One of those goals would be to become the men's tennis player with the most singles Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic is currently tied with Rafael Nadal on that list, with both men winning 22 Majors.

With Nadal already withdrawn from the French Open, this is Djokovic's clearest opportunity to go one-up on the Spaniard.

Novak Djokovic to begin his French Open campaign against Aleksandar Kovacevic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic will enter the 2023 French Open as the No. 3 seed and begin his campaign against World No. 114 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round on May 29.

Djokovic last won the French Open in 2021, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Djokovic will enter the second Grand Slam of the year with a somewhat average clay season performance. The Serbian failed to win a single clay court title ahead of the Roland Garros. His best showing on the clay in 2023 has been the quarter-final appearances at the Srpska Open and the Italian Open.

His task will be further toughened by the recent form of his top 10 rivals like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev.

However, Novak Djokovic is still the firm favorite to win the 2023 French Open.

