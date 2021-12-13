Novak Djokovic enjoys off-season break on the Kopaonik mountain ranges in Serbia 

After a stunning 2021 tennis season, Novak Djokovic was recently spotted spending some quality time in the mountains of Serbia. Some of the fans clicked a few pictures with the World No.1 tennis player and posted them on social media.

Novak Djokovic likes to spend time exploring different parts of his homeland Serbia, especially during the off-season break. Last year, he planned a trip with his wife Jelena Djokovic and children Stefan and Tara during the off-season as he wanted his children to learn more about Serbia.

#AlwaysProudOfNovak @Slavica_NoleFam



Let it snow. ❄️❄️🌨️ Enjoy your holiday. 🎄



📸: Radosav Cvorovic (FB) Champ @DjokerNole today with fans at Serbian mountain, Kopaonik. ⛰️❄️☃️⛄☁️Let it snow. ❄️❄️🌨️ Enjoy your holiday. 🎄 #NoleFam 📸: Radosav Cvorovic (FB) Champ @DjokerNole today with fans at Serbian mountain, Kopaonik. ⛰️❄️☃️⛄☁️Let it snow. ❄️❄️🌨️ Enjoy your holiday. 🎄 #NoleFam📸: Radosav Cvorovic (FB) https://t.co/R5RuuTMsd9

Stretching for about 75 km, Kopaonik is the largest and longest mountain range in Serbia. Pancic's Peak is the highest point of the ranges, which is situated at about 2,017m above sea level.

With temperatures dropping drastically during this time of the year, Djokovic was seen heavily wrapped in winter clothes amidst the mountain snow.

A recap of Novak Djokovic's phenomenal 2021 tennis season

Novak Djokovic began his 2021 season on a high as he defended his Australian Open title for the second straight time. In the finals, he battled past Daniil Medvedev, ending the Russian's 20-match winning streak on hard-courts.

Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open 2021 title

Even though Djokovic suffered a defeat in the finals of the Italian Open 2021 against Rafael Nadal, he took revenge on the Spaniard after defeating him in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open.

The Serbian legend then defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals and emerged as the winner of the Grand Slam. With his win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic became the first player in the Open Era to win every Grand Slam title at least twice in his career.

Novak Djokovic with the French Open title

The Serb carried forward his momentum and won his 20th Major at the Wimbledon Championships 2021 after steamrolling over Matteo Berrettini in the finals. Eyeing his Calendar Slam at the 2021 US Open, Djokovic failed to defeat Medvedev in the finals of the Grand Slam and fell short of the achievement.

Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Djokovic won the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters, bringing his tally of Masters titles to 37 -- the highest in the history of the sport. However, he couldn't end his season on a high, failing to lead his Serbian team to Davis Cup glory.

𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A⑨ @NoleLondon Novak Djokovic in 2021:

🏆 20 slams

🏆 37 masters

🏆 7th YE No 1

354 weeks at no 1

Another GOAT year! 🔥 Novak Djokovic in 2021:🏆 20 slams🏆 37 masters🏆 7th YE No 1354 weeks at no 1Another GOAT year! 🔥 https://t.co/pHuvxyGGtl

With his superb performances on the court throughout the 2021 season, Novak Djokovic finished the year as the World No. 1 for a record seventh time. It will be intriguing to see if he manages to replicate his achievements next year as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya