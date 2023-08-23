Former World No. 7 Marion Bartoli believes that Novak Djokovic showcases his exceptional prowess when he is faced with challenging situations.

Djokovic recently captured his third title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. He outclassed World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in an action-packed three set contest in the final.

Former Wimbledon Champion Marion Bartoli highlighted that the Serb is much more dominant when he confronts adversities while competing. She believed that the World No. 2 prefers to play under unfavorable circumstances.

"I just have the feeling that Novak always improves and is even stronger when he competes against adversity. He likes it against them to play and compete," Marion Bartoli said in an interview with tennis 365 .

In an astonishing career that has spanned two decades, the 36-year-old has made it to an incredible 35 Grand Slam finals. Out of these, he has emerged victorious in an impressive 23, a tally that stands unparalleled in the Open Era. His journey has witnessed him engage in epic clashes with Roger Federer (five times) and Rafael Nadal (nine times) in Major finals. These encounters, however, posed a unique challenge for Djokovic due to the crowd's strong allegiance to Federer and Nadal.

Despite the odds, Djokovic secured victories in four finals against the revered Federer and an equal number against Nadal. While the Serb still contends with less-than-friendly crowds in crucial matches, his evolution in terms of mental resilience over time has paved the way for record-breaking achievements and the realization of his goals at the highest level of the sport.

"I think when he ends his career, he will most likely be the one with the most Grand Slam wins" - Marion Bartoli predicts Novak Djokovic's future success

Cincinnati Tennis: Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Marion Bartoli has predicted that Novak Djokovic will end his career with the most Grand Slam wins than any other player in history.

The 36-year-old recently captured his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this year. He also reached the finals at Wimbledon, but couldn't outlast World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

Bartoli believes that the Serbian tennis star will remain the most successful player in the near future. From her point of view, Alcaraz will not cause too many problems for Djokovic despite having immense potential and an exceptional overall game.

"I think when he ends his career, he will most likely be the one with the most Grand Slam wins and also the one who has achieved everything else," Marion Bartoli said.

Both players are currently preparing for the US Open in Flushing, New York, which begins next week. Alcaraz, Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are among the favourites to win at the hardcourt Major. Novak Djokovic will no doubt be determined to add to his already lofty tally of 23 Grand Slam titles.

