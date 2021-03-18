Novak Djokovic is an exemplary athlete, Roger Federer is a genius: Simona Halep

Simona Halep recently lavished rich praise on Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, highlighting some of the unique qualities of the two players. Halep believes that Djokovic is an exemplary sportsperson with remarkable resilience, especially when faced with an injury, while Federer is a 'genius'.

Novak Djokovic has been facing quite a few physical issues lately, and was even compromised during the recent Australian Open. Djokovic suffered a serious muscle tear in Melbourne, but he fought through the pain and eventually recovered sooner than expected.

Some of Novak Djokovic's peers and critics have occasionally claimed that the Serb calls for a medical time-out only when he is trailing. But for Simona Halep, the very fact that Djokovic summons the trainer even for minor issues proves his eagerness to fight through the pain.

"Novak Djokovic is an exemplary athlete," Halep said. "His strength to stay on the field, not to give up, even if he has small pains, calls the doctor and so on. The fact that he is just as well-motivated is still to be appreciated."

Simona Halep

Moving on to Roger Federer, Simona Halep revealed that she has 'always admired' the Swiss legend. He believes that Federer will continue to remain active on tour for some more time, citing his incredible passion for tennis.

"I've always admired Federer, he's a genius from my point of view," Halep added. "I think he will play for a while, it is clear that he does it with passion."

Simona Halep further pointed out that Roger Federer has largely witnessed an injury-free career due to his relatively effortless game. She then drew a contrast with Rafael Nadal, who has suffered a great many physical issues due to his style of play.

"Federer did not have so many injuries because tennis is easy for him," Halep said." Nadal has a greater game of wear, and that is why he was more prone to injuries."

Don't know how much Roger Federer will be able to do physically: Simona Halep

Advertisement

Simona Halep wonders if Roger Federer's body will be able to sustain the rigors of the tour

Simona Halep expressed reservations about Roger Federer's physical level, given that the 39-year-old's body has suffered through the rigors of the tour for more than two decades now. But the Romanian doesn't doubt Federer's ability to be fit in time for Wimbledon and Olympics.

"I don't know how much he will be able to physically, the wear and tear are felt after so many years," Halep said. "But if he says he will play at Wimbledon and the Olympics, so be it."