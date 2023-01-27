Novak Djokovic has been exemplary both on and off the court, says Paul McNamee, hails Serb's "other worldly" tennis

Paul McNamee has hailed Novak Djokovic for being 'exemplary' on and off the court. The former Australian doubles World No. 1 also commended Djokovic for his brilliant tennis on display at the Australian Open.

Despite an injury-plagued build-up, the Serb has gathered steam in his quest for a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He dropped a combined 12 games against Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev in the last two rounds en route to a 10th semifinal appearance at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, who will play first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Tommy Paul in the semifinals on Friday night, has a perfect 18-0 record in Australian Open semifinals and finals. The Serb dropped his only set of the fortnight against Frenchman Enzo Coaucaud in the second round.

McNamee credited the nine-time winner for his exemplary demeanor both on and off the court, tweeting:

"Credit where it's due ... Novak Djokovic has been exemplary both on and off the court ... gracious to players past and present, whilst playing other worldly tennis ... not much more one could do."

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee Credit where it’s due… Novak Djokovic has been exemplary both on and off the court… gracious to players past and present, whilst playing other worldly tennis … not much more one could do Credit where it’s due… Novak Djokovic has been exemplary both on and off the court… gracious to players past and present, whilst playing other worldly tennis … not much more one could do 👏

Djokovic has won his last 26 matches at Melbourne Park, a joint Open Era record, and is 10-0 on the season. He started his 2023 campaign with his 92nd career singles title at the Adelaide 1 International two weeks ago.

Two more wins this fortnight will return the Serb atop the World No. 1 ranking, displacing Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Stefanos Tsitsipas could make life difficult for Novak Djokovic in final: John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic is eyeing a tenth Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic has been imperious at Melbourne Park this fortnight and is widely expected to beat Tommy Paul in the last four.

If he does so, the Serb will meet either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov in the final. Djokovic met Tsitsipas in the 2021 Roland Garros final, which the Serb won from two sets down.

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe reckons Djokovic may not have it easy against Tsitsipas but expects the Serb to find a way to win. In an interaction with EuroSport, McEnroe said about a potential Tsitsipas-Djokovic final:

"Tsitsipas has options in his game that can make life difficult for him in the final, but Novak will always be the favourite. However, we see surprises in the tournament, so it will not surprise me if the outsider wins the title.

"This is the most unpredictable Grand Slam I can remember in years. It is the Grand Slam of surprises."

Djokovic or Tsitsipas will become the World No. 1 by winning the title. The Serb holds a 10-2 head-to-head record against the Greek.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes