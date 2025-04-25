Novak Djokovic expressing frustration during practice sparks positive reactions from fans hailing the Serb's drive

Novak Djokovic cursed out of frustration during his training sessions with coach Andy Murray ahead of his match at the Mutua Madrid Open. He comes fresh off his loss to Alejandro Tabilo at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and his agitation could be due to the scorching Madrid heat or his inability to hit some shots while practicing.

Ad

The 37-year-old has been involved with the sport for over two decades, often showcasing his strength and tenacity on the court. In a video that surfaced on the internet, he fires himself up in Serbian in the middle of his practice and says:

"Fu** this sport, f*****g tennis, fu** everything."

The disgruntled reaction garnered positivity from tennis fans as they lauded Djokovic for his hunger to stay on top of his game. Replying to the clip on Reddit, a fan wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Thats kinda amazing. 24 time slam winner record champion of everything getting so upset at practice when he could retire and hang back as the GOAT."

Comment byu/LukaLaban1984 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Another user explained the pros and cons of being a notable personality and the pressure of coping with Novak Djokovic's standards.

"It’s a gift and a curse imo. Everyone says they want to be the elite athlete or the billionaire or the world famous entertainer - but to get to that point you must have a maniacal work ethic and psychotic competitiveness. Djokovic hasn’t had a tasty cheat meal in decades. You can’t quit it even if you try," they wrote.

Ad

Comment byu/LukaLaban1984 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

A fan highlighted how age might factor into this, as it is a natural process, no matter the greatness.

"No question for me at least, he is the GOAT but even GOATs are not immune to aging! I think he is having a very hard time processing that," they said.

Comment byu/LukaLaban1984 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Tbh this is far more indicative of a healthy mental state than someone being delusionally positive," a fan said.

"Most human I've ever seen him be? Especially in the wake of recent losses," another said.

"It's a positive sign. He's still hungry for wins," one wrote.

Novak Djokovic hunts for 100th title in Madrid

Novak Djokovic | Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is all set to begin his campaign at the Madrid Open and is on the hunt for his 100th ATP Title. He will look to overturn his fate from Monte-Carlo by building on his Miami Open form.

The Serb also has an added advantage on the tour as one of the toughest competitors, Carlos Alcaraz, withdrew due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis