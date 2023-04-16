Novak Djokovic expressed his heartfelt support and well wishes to his friend and renowned actor Jeremy Piven for his latest movie Sweetwater.

"Sweetwater," the biographical film, tells the story of Nat Clifton, a trailblazing African-American athlete who signed a contract with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1950. Clifton's impact on the game of pro basketball was profound and long-lasting. The film features Jeremy Piven in a supporting role as Joe Lapchick.

As a child, Clifton earned the nickname "Sweetwater" due to his fondness for soft drinks and his friendly nature despite facing significant obstacles and discrimination due to his skin color. The film chronicles his journey and celebrates his legacy as a groundbreaking athlete and cultural icon.

On Saturday, April 15, Djokovic took to social media to express his sincere support and well wishes for his dear friend, Piven, for his part in the movie. He also encouraged his fans and followers to watch the film.

"Congrats my friend on a new film. Everyone go see it!! 🙌 🏀 @jeremypiven @sweetwatermovie," the Serb captioned his Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic will be "completely different" at French Open despite Monte-Carlo loss, feels Andrey Rublev

According to Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic will regain his top form as he continues to play on clay in preparation for the 2023 French Open.

Rublev believes that the 22-time Grand Slam champion's unexpected defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters is not a cause for concern, as the Serb is still adjusting to the clay courts.

Djokovic is set to participate in the upcoming Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Following this, he will be competing in the Madrid Masters, where he made it to the semi-finals in 2022. He will also feature in the Italian Open, where he emerged victorious the previous season. Djokovic will then want to secure his 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open.

Rublev believes that when it comes to the crucial stage of the clay season, the Serb will be a "completely different" player.

"When he goes to play Slams or next Masters after first one on clay, because it's tough, you don't have much time, everyone adapt different. But then with the time, with a few more weeks, I don't know, or Rome or Madrid or Roland Garros, it will be also a completely different Djokovic," Rublev said in a press conference after winning his quarterfinal at Monte-Carlo.

The Serb will be in action at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka on Monday, April 17.

