Novak Djokovic falls out of ATP top 5 as Jack Draper rises amid Madrid Open heroics

British ATP star Jack Draper has recently overtaken Novak Djokovic in the ATP world rankings. The 23-year-old secured the 5th spot, pushing Djokovic down to No. 6. This unexpected development came during a challenging stretch for the Serbian star, as he was unable to progress beyond the opening round in both Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Ad

Jack Draper recently made it to his third semifinal of the year in Madrid. The Brit defeated Italian player Matteo Arnaldi 6-0, 6-4, to secure his spot in the top four. The consistent rise, including his exceptional campaigns in Qatar and Indian Wells, helped the ATP star attain his highest career ranking. Amid the rise, he surpassed tough rivals, including Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and finally, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Draper also became the second left-handed player of his century to attain a spot among the top 5 on the world rankings. This was after Rafael Nadal did the same, back in May 2005. However, the Spanish ex-pro's record goes beyond exceptional as he spent 209 career weeks holding the world No.1 crown.

While Novak Djokovic continues to figure out his situation, he is expected to show up at Roland Garros after a short break. Draper, on the other side, looks forward to facing Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy for a spot in the finals at the ongoing Madrid Open.

Ad

Novak Djokovic announces withdrawal from the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently stunned tennis fans by abruptly announcing his withdrawal from the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome. The ATP star took the difficult decision amid his declining form, where he lost all three of his last matches in a row. He took to Instagram to extend an apology to his fans in Rome, making it clear that he would miss playing among them.

Ad

"Rome, I will miss you. I hope we meet next year," he wrote.

The ongoing season has turned out to be quite turbulent for Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is yet to win his 100th ATP title, although he created a fine chance by making it to the finals in Miami; his defeat against Jakub Mensik delayed the glorious moment. With Djokovic taking a break after he decided to miss the Italian Open, his next appearance is expected to be at Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis