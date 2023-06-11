Novak Djokovic etched his name in the record books as he became the first man in the history of tennis to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. The Serbian achieved the rare feat by defeating last year's finalist, Casper Ruud, in the final of the 2023 French Open on Sunday.

The 36-year-old overtakes arch-rival Nadal to further cement his place in the raging GOAT debate. The mighty Serb dropped just two sets in the tournament en route to his title-winning run. With his historic win in the French capital, the veteran will reclaim the top spot in the ATP singles rankings from Carlos Alcaraz.

Up against Ruud, Djokovic quickly regained his mojo after a slow start led him to trail by three games. However, once he regained his composure, there was no looking back for the multiple Grand Slam winner.

The Norwegian did attempt to give a tough fight to the Serbian, but in vain. Djokovic survived the late scare to eventually win the match, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, and create history.

As soon as Ruud's shot went out on the final point, the reigning Australian Open winner fell to the ground as he rejoiced at the sight of his victory. He was all smiles as he shook hands with Ruud and the chair umpire before throwing both of his bands to the crowd. The Serbian also soaked up the electric atmosphere as the crowd in the Philippe Chatrier was roaring to celebrate the veteran's heroics.

Soon after, Djokovic did a repeat of his Australian Open triumph as he made his way to his team and family in the stands and joined them for celebration. The newly crowned champion screamed in joy as he shared an embrace with his friends and family.

"It’s an incredible feeling" - Novak Djokovic feels 'fortunate' to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic now joins Serena Williams as the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. He also now becomes a member of an elite group of people who have won all the Grand Slams at least three times.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner highlighted the importance of winning a Grand Slam. He also called himself "beyond fortunate" to have won 23 Major titles in his career.

"Obviously a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam, the four biggest tournaments that we have in our sport. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I’m beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times, it’s an incredible feeling," the Serbian said at the trophy ceremony.

Djokovic and Williams are just behind Margaret Court (24) in the all-time Grand Slam winners list.

