Novak Djokovic fans hold protest in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic's fans turned to the streets to protest in front of the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the US Open 2022 kickoff on Monday. A fortnight ago, a petition calling for Djokovic's participation in the New York Major spread like wildfire.

Tennis journalist Quentin Moyent, who works for L'ÉQUIPE, took to his Twitter account to share pictures of Novak Djokovic's fans protesting in front of the stadium.

Quentin Moynet @QuentinMoynet Petite manifestation en soutien a Novak Djokovic devant le stade à l'US Open.

Earlier in June, fans had also signed an online petition on change.org to allow the Serbian to take part in the final slam of the year, which is all set to begin on Monday. However, Djokovic fans' efforts have gone in vain as the Serbian was forced to pull out of the US Open 2022 due to his unvaccinated status.

According to current immigration rules, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the US as he hadn't taken his jab against COVID-19.

The post read as, (translated to English), "Small demonstration in support of Novak Djokovic in front of the stadium at the US Open."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows and had reached the final of the previous edition of the US Open, but lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Earlier in the season, the Serbian could not take part in the Australian Open after he was deported from the country. Djokovic also had to also miss the Miami Open and Indian Wells and most recently could not take part in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters due to the same reason.

"Just wanted to say, thank you" - Novak Djokovic to his fans for continued support

The Serbian celebrates Wimbledon 2022 win. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

After Novak Djokovic received relentless support from millions of his fans trying to ensure he is allowed to compete at major events, the 35-year-old showed his gratitude to them on social media during the summer hardcourt swing.

Djokovic wrote on his Instagram post, "I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing."

He continued, "Just wanted to say THANK YOU. It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete."

Djokovic will now likely drop out of the top-10 of the ATP rankings, with the Serb being unable to defend his finalist points (1200) at the US Open from last year.

