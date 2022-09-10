"Your establishment puppy choked" - Novak Djokovic fans react to Rafael Nadal losing out on World No. 1 ranking to either Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud at US Open

Novak Djokovic fans have reacted with happiness to Rafael Nadal losing out on a potential World No. 1 spot after the US Open concludes on Sunday.
Nadal’s hopes of becoming the World No. 1 were shut down on Friday by his student Casper Ruud. Ruud, who has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy, outsmarted Karen Khachanov in the first semifinal to book a place in the title match. Until then, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who lost in the fourth round of the US Open, was sitting in the top spot in the live rankings.
Alcaraz followed suit by triumphing over home favorite Frances Tiafoe in the other semifinal to set up a title clash with the Norwegian. Come Sunday, both the US Open trophy and the World No. 1 ranking are up for grabs for the winner.
The veteran Spaniard’s No. 1 ranking was only going to be snatched if either Ruud or Alcaraz made it to the US Open finals. With the duo’s semifinal victories, they have pushed 36-year-old Nadal back into third position of the rankings, with the finalists taking the first two spots.
Novak Djokovic's fans have shared their sentiments regarding this outcome, as they haven’t let go of the fact that the Serb was banned from entering the US. They criticized this circumstance for having caused the current conclusion.
One fan mocked the organizers of the US Open for Rafael Nadal's early exit at the US Open.
"THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS!!! You gave it your all! You STILL couldn’t push your chosen one to the finish line. See you next year losers !!" a fan wrote.
Another fan thought it was absolutely absurd for anyone other than Novak Djokovic to be ranked World No. 1.
"It's officially farcical for anyone other than Djokovic to be ranked #1 right now or on Monday. We don't have to drink this Koolaid. We don't have to play foolish games. We're allowed to laugh at the clowns in the circus," a tweet read.
“The era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic seems to be over now” – Fans reacts to the dawn of a new era in tennis
This year’s US Open quarterfinalists were aged 27 and under. In the absence of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, younger players such as Nick Kyrgios (27), Karen Khachanov (26), Matteo Berrettini (26), Andrey Rublev (24), Frances Tiafoe (24), Casper Ruud (23), Jannik Sinner (21) and Carlos Alcaraz (19) took center stage at the US Open.
Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will now contest the final to lift their maiden Grand Slam title and claim the World No. 1 ranking.
With this, tennis fans are convinced that the era of the Big-3 has started fading and they have given their bittersweet reactions regarding this monumental change.
"Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for the US Open, 1st Grand Slam and also World No. 1 rank! Good to see a fresh change of hands with the above and Sinner, Tiafoe also in fray. These can challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from 2023 onwards," one fan noted.
Another fan resonated with the view and remarked that the veterans would face difficulty winning more Grand Slams.
"After what I’ve seen this week at the US Open, I think Nadal AND Djokovic might have a really hard time winning any more Slams."
