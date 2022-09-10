"Your establishment puppy choked" - Novak Djokovic fans react to Rafael Nadal losing out on World No. 1 ranking to either Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud at US Open

Novak Djokovic fans have reacted with happiness to Rafael Nadal losing out on a potential World No. 1 spot after the US Open concludes on Sunday.

Nadal’s hopes of becoming the World No. 1 were shut down on Friday by his student Casper Ruud. Ruud, who has been training at the Rafa Nadal Academy, outsmarted Karen Khachanov in the first semifinal to book a place in the title match. Until then, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who lost in the fourth round of the US Open, was sitting in the top spot in the live rankings.

Alcaraz followed suit by triumphing over home favorite Frances Tiafoe in the other semifinal to set up a title clash with the Norwegian. Come Sunday, both the US Open trophy and the World No. 1 ranking are up for grabs for the winner.

The veteran Spaniard’s No. 1 ranking was only going to be snatched if either Ruud or Alcaraz made it to the US Open finals. With the duo’s semifinal victories, they have pushed 36-year-old Nadal back into third position of the rankings, with the finalists taking the first two spots.

Novak Djokovic's fans have shared their sentiments regarding this outcome, as they haven’t let go of the fact that the Serb was banned from entering the US. They criticized this circumstance for having caused the current conclusion.

One fan mocked the organizers of the US Open for Rafael Nadal's early exit at the US Open.

"THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS!!! You gave it your all! You STILL couldn’t push your chosen one to the finish line. See you next year losers !!" a fan wrote.

Another fan thought it was absolutely absurd for anyone other than Novak Djokovic to be ranked World No. 1.

"It's officially farcical for anyone other than Djokovic to be ranked #1 right now or on Monday. We don't have to drink this Koolaid. We don't have to play foolish games. We're allowed to laugh at the clowns in the circus," a tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

Njego Micic @MicicNjego

so decision about ATP #1 was made a long time ago not today.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS! @BenRothenberg We all know the real No.1 wasn’t allowed to play at #ModernaOpen so decision about ATP #1 was made a long time ago not today.STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS! @BenRothenberg We all know the real No.1 wasn’t allowed to play at #ModernaOpen so decision about ATP #1 was made a long time ago not today.STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS!

Biljana @Brkljus @TennisPuneet With Rafa losing the #ModernaOpen and still only one GS ahead of Novak, I'm starting to worry that Novak won't be allowed into Australia next year @TennisPuneet With Rafa losing the #ModernaOpen and still only one GS ahead of Novak, I'm starting to worry that Novak won't be allowed into Australia next year 😟

Milos Popadic @MilosPopadic_85



#ModernaOpen @usopen The ATP rankings have no value in 2022 when the best player @DjokerNole has been denied the opportunity to participate due to politics and the tournaments prioritising their sponsorship deal. @usopen The ATP rankings have no value in 2022 when the best player @DjokerNole has been denied the opportunity to participate due to politics and the tournaments prioritising their sponsorship deal. #ModernaOpen

Chris🇵🇱 @Sound_of_Chris @usopen

You guys are pathetic 🤣🤣



Again to @CasperRuud98 You guys did everything to put your establishment puppy @RafaelNadal on top but he choked and now - guy with 0-9 h2h versus Djoko, Nadal, Medvedev & Alcaraz is on the verge of being World no.1🤣🤣🤣You guys are pathetic 🤣🤣Again to @AustralianOpen and @usopen 🖕🖕🖕 for Djoko @usopen @CasperRuud98 You guys did everything to put your establishment puppy @RafaelNadal on top but he choked and now - guy with 0-9 h2h versus Djoko, Nadal, Medvedev & Alcaraz is on the verge of being World no.1🤣🤣🤣You guys are pathetic 🤣🤣Again to @AustralianOpen and @usopen 🖕🖕🖕 for Djoko

Natia Kvachakidze @natiaqochaqi @nick_rado1 None of them is my guy and as they both denied a certain somobody return to no.1 position even according to today's fake fabricated rankings, the result of this #ModernaOpen final cannot bother me less. @nick_rado1 None of them is my guy and as they both denied a certain somobody return to no.1 position even according to today's fake fabricated rankings, the result of this #ModernaOpen final cannot bother me less. 😉

Afriyie 👓 @theafriyie_ Any player who becomes #1 rn doesn't deserve it for obvious reasons



The establishment's plan was always for Rafa to be #1 again (No wimby points & No fight for Novak at AO &USO explains it), I'm GLAD it won't happen. I can stomach Ruud becoming the faux #1 after the Moderna Open Any player who becomes #1 rn doesn't deserve it for obvious reasonsThe establishment's plan was always for Rafa to be #1 again (No wimby points & No fight for Novak at AO &USO explains it), I'm GLAD it won't happen. I can stomach Ruud becoming the faux #1 after the Moderna Open

“The era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic seems to be over now” – Fans reacts to the dawn of a new era in tennis

Tennis fans are convinced that the era of the Big-3 has started fading

This year’s US Open quarterfinalists were aged 27 and under. In the absence of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, younger players such as Nick Kyrgios (27), Karen Khachanov (26), Matteo Berrettini (26), Andrey Rublev (24), Frances Tiafoe (24), Casper Ruud (23), Jannik Sinner (21) and Carlos Alcaraz (19) took center stage at the US Open.

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will now contest the final to lift their maiden Grand Slam title and claim the World No. 1 ranking.

With this, tennis fans are convinced that the era of the Big-3 has started fading and they have given their bittersweet reactions regarding this monumental change.

"Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for the US Open, 1st Grand Slam and also World No. 1 rank! Good to see a fresh change of hands with the above and Sinner, Tiafoe also in fray. These can challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from 2023 onwards," one fan noted.

Shalin Shah @Fibonalysis



Good to see a fresh change of hands with the above and Sinner, Tiafoe also in fray.



These can challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from 2023 onwards.



#CarlosAlcaraz

#CasperRuud Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for the US Open, 1st Grand Slam and also World No. 1 rank!Good to see a fresh change of hands with the above and Sinner, Tiafoe also in fray.These can challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from 2023 onwards. Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud for the US Open, 1st Grand Slam and also World No. 1 rank!Good to see a fresh change of hands with the above and Sinner, Tiafoe also in fray.These can challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from 2023 onwards.#CarlosAlcaraz #CasperRuud

Another fan resonated with the view and remarked that the veterans would face difficulty winning more Grand Slams.

"After what I’ve seen this week at the US Open, I think Nadal AND Djokovic might have a really hard time winning any more Slams."

Todd Reubold @treubold After what I’ve seen this week @usopen , I think Nadal AND Djokovic might have a really hard time winning any more Slams. And I’m really sorry to say, but Federer should just retire. #USOpen2022 After what I’ve seen this week @usopen, I think Nadal AND Djokovic might have a really hard time winning any more Slams. And I’m really sorry to say, but Federer should just retire. #USOpen2022

Here are some more reactions:

Nimit @nimitarora1991 The era of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic seems to be over now. The 2 finalists of the #USOpen are a guy named Casper & a 19 yr old Carlos Garcia. New blood takes over. The era of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic seems to be over now. The 2 finalists of the #USOpen are a guy named Casper & a 19 yr old Carlos Garcia. New blood takes over.

scott @seisland101 @DPierreH2P @smithgabe955 @TayPenTracker @Daniel_Rapaport It sucks that djokovic couldn’t play, but you can’t discredit the guys left cause nadal lost. He was there and healthy and lost fair and square. Him being 36 isn’t an excuse, that’s life. New era is here man, enjoy it @DPierreH2P @smithgabe955 @TayPenTracker @Daniel_Rapaport It sucks that djokovic couldn’t play, but you can’t discredit the guys left cause nadal lost. He was there and healthy and lost fair and square. Him being 36 isn’t an excuse, that’s life. New era is here man, enjoy it

Gourav Gupta @Gourav_Gupta



- Giant killer goes down valiantly.



#USOpen And @carlosalcaraz wins. Great match. 19 yr old Great talent. It's going to be Rudd vs Alcaraz. No.1 ranking on the line. Tennis moving out the shadows of Nadal and Djokovic. @FTiafoe - Giant killer goes down valiantly. And @carlosalcaraz wins. Great match. 19 yr old Great talent. It's going to be Rudd vs Alcaraz. No.1 ranking on the line. Tennis moving out the shadows of Nadal and Djokovic.@FTiafoe - Giant killer goes down valiantly. #USOpen

