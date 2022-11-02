Novak Djokovic on how fatherhood impacted his career: I had one of the best seasons after I became a father, it's important to have a partner who's supportive

Already with the highest number of Paris Masters titles (6), Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2022 campaign with a straight-sets victory over Maxime Cressy.

The Serb beat the American 7-6(1), 6-4 in one hour and 43 minutes in the second round of the last ATP 1000 tournament of the season. While neither player could break the other in the first set, Cressy's multiple double faults gave Djokovic the advantage in the tie-break. The 21-time Major winner finally converted a breakpoint in the ninth game of the second set before closing out the match.

The 34th-ranked American finished with 15 aces, 10 double faults, 38 winners, and 14 unforced errors, compared to the Serb's four aces, two double faults, 16 winners, and three unforced errors.

In lieu of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev becoming fathers last month, Djokovic was asked about how fatherhood impacted his career. While citing a change in himself as a person, the 35-year-old thanked his wife for taking care of the kids so that he could play on the tour.

"It changed me a lot as a person," Djokovic said. "I continued to do what I do, and thanks to my wife who allowed me to play tennis at this level and take care of our first child and then the second child. It's so important to have a partner that is supportive. And she was sacrificing a lot for me to be able to play tennis and compete. I had one of the best seasons after I became a father in 2014. End of 2014 I became a father and in 2015, I had one of the best years."

In 2015, the Serb won three Majors and a total of 11 singles titles, his personal best. He further stated that becoming a father was the biggest blessing of his life.

"Of course, it's different for everybody. I can't say that it's in general like this. Everybody has a different way of seeing parenthood and how it affects them. For me, it's the biggest blessing that you can have in your life. Now my children are 8 and 5, and you experience different things with them," he added.

"I was very pleased with the way I held my serve" - Novak Djokovic on facing Maxime Cressy

Novakd Djokovic is through to the third round in Paris

Facing Maxime Cressy for the first time, Novak Djokovic beat him in straight sets to advance to the third round of the Paris Masters. In an on-court interview, he praised the American while expressing satisfaction with the way he himself played.

"It was very intense, just a lot of pressure," the Serb said. "When you play someone that serves this well — first and second serve — you don't have much room to relax. You just have to be on your toes all the time. Credit to him for serving big in some big moments. I had my chances in the first set to break him, second as well. The break came at the perfect time. I was very pleased with the way I held my serve, didn't face a break point."

Djokovic will face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the third round of the tournament.

