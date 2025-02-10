Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime & tennis world send their love to Denis Shapovalov after Canadian conquers Dallas Open 2025 title

Denis Shapovalov's impressive victory in Dallas sparked priceless reactions from fellow ATP stars. After winning what he called the "biggest title of his career," tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Olympic medalist Felix Auger-Aliassime stepped forward to congratulate the champion.

The Canadian defeated his Norwegian rival, Casper Ruud, on Monday, February 10, to secure the third tour-level title of his career. The ATP star earned multiple top-10 victories with his dominant performances against Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Shapovalov recently dropped pictures from his grand celebration after holding the Dallas Open trophy. The 25-year-old shared his excitement on Instagram, reiterating the massive toll of injuries on his path to glory.

"🏆 Number 3!!! Biggest title of my career!!! 💪🏼 It’s been a long road back from injuries but I’m so grateful to my team, they kept lifting me up and believing in me. This wouldn’t have been possible without all of you ❤️," he wrote.

Among many fans flooding the comment section with congratulations, two renowned names stood out. Leading the way was 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

"Bravo 👏 Shapoooo 🏆💪," the Serb commented.

Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger Aliassime comment on Denis Shapovalov's Post - Source: Denis Shapovalov's Instagram

Besides Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov's compatriot Felix Auger Aliassime also applauded his commendable performance.

"Yesir 🙌🏽💪🏽 congrats," he wrote.

Denis Shapovalov pats himself on the back after victories over Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul

Denis Shapoval at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Winning his third tour-level title wasn't the only takeaway for Denis Shapovalov after winning the 2025 Dallas Open. The ATP star cherished his overall campaign and also showed signs of boosted confidence over taking down top-ranked pros like Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul amid his quest for glory.

“I do think the win against Taylor gave me a lot of confidence, especially the way I was able to play in the second and third set. It really gave me that belief that I’m able to beat these guys again. Obviously the position I’m in as well, there’s not much to lose playing guys like [Tomas] Machac and Tommy and Casper, they are all ranked ahead of me," he said, in a post match interview.

Although Shapovalov secured his first-ever victory over Casper Ruud, his head-to-head record against Taylor Fritz remains strong. The Canadian has won six out of their 10 encounters, including his recent Round of 16 triumph in Dallas.

