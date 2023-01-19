"Novak Djokovic finally giving it back to media in the language they understand" - Tennis fans react to Serb's clarification on toilet break drama

Tennis fans supported nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, calling out the media outlet for their wrongful reporting.

The Serb called out the media for being too judgemental on an incident as simple as a toilet break in his first-round match at the 2023 Australian Open. The 21-time Grand Slam champion seemingly ignored the chair umpire's instructions while rushing to the toilet during the second set.

To clear up the situation, Djokovic took to his Instagram Story to provide an explanation and claim that the chair umpire had allowed him to go to the toilet.

"Chair umpire allowed me to go to toilet but she told me I don't have toilet break, just change over break. So she told me (you didn't capture that with camera) I had to hurry up. When I almost exited the court she called me (I didn't hear) and it was to tell me that toilet was on the opposite side of the court," he said.

The former World No. 1 hit out at Eurosport and asked them to be more mindful next time.

"I found one where I went also, and I had to be quick because of the time. I didn't "defy" her or the rules. She gave me permission and told me to be quick. Next time be mindful with what you post. You have responsibility towards many sports fans that follow your page, Eurosport," the 35-year-old explained.

Tennis fans on social media gave their reactions to the whole incident and came to Djokovic's support, with one mentioning that the Serb gave explained the incident in the media's language.

"@djokernole finally giving it back to media in the language they understand," wrote a fan.

Another fan revealed that they were glad for the Serb setting the record straight.

"They are always coming for his neck, with lies. I'm glad he set the record straight," said another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Novak Djokovic's second-round opponent speaks on facing the Serb at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak plays a forehand against Roberto Carballes Baena

Enzo Couacaud mentioned that he was excited to face Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

He revealed that the Serb had won everything in the sport and also spoke about his current win streak Down Under.

“I think it’s super exciting. Everything he’s done in this sport, all the records, everything is outstanding. He hasn’t lost here since 2018,” he said.

Couacaud is set to face Djokovic in the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 19. This will be the first meeting between the two players.

